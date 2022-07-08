Ladies and gentlemen and Wonkette readers, a grave injustice has been perpetrated this very week in the heart of our nation’s capital. Did the cops shoot an unarmed person, you might be asking? Did Congress pass a law decreeing that all left-handed people must have their left arm surgically removed, forcing them to use their right like normal humans who are not monsters? Did the Supreme Court declare women to be chattel breeding slaves?

Oh wait, they sort of did do that last one. And then one of the robed clerics who made that decision wanted to eat dinner at a fancy steakhouse in peace, which is when our tale of injustice occurred.

Take it away, POLITICO :

On Wednesday night, D.C. protesters targeting the conservative Supreme Court justices who signed onto the Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion got a tip that JusticeBRETT KAVANAUGHwas dining at Morton’s downtown D.C. location. Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant .

Oh wow, so you’re saying that people showing up on a sidewalk and yelling at you about your life choices is bad now? That’s a shame, but at least Kavanaugh could choose another option to leave Morton’s and avoid the protesters.

While the court had no official comment (ed. – all bolding and unnecessary capitalization POLITICO’S, because POLITICO) on Kavanaugh’s behalf and a person familiar with the situation said he did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert[.]

So Kavanaugh didn’t see or hear the protesters and managed to finish his steak and seventeen beers and presumably crush all the empties against his forehead in peace? Okay, what’s the problem?

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner.”

Actually if yr Wonkette understands the Dobbs decision, if the all-seeing Founders did not specifically write into the Constitution that every American has the right to eat dinner, then no, Brett Kavanaugh does not have the right to eat dinner without protesters reminding him of his life choices. It’s a bummer, but we respect the Court’s authority.

Here is how Morton’s website describes its DC location :

The patio at the Connecticut Avenue location overlooks Washington’s infamous K Street Corridor, while the dining room caters to DC’s power elite. Mingle amongst the decision-makers of DC, indulging in Morton’s legendary steakhouse favorites for lunch or dinner.

Don’t advertise to the rabble that they can mingle with DC’s decision-makers such as Brett Kavanaugh while he chows down on his ribeye and side of creamed spinach, and then complain when said rabble take you up on it. That’s poor customer service.

Look, if public spaces are out, and public sidewalks in front of the justices’ homes are out, and the vast plaza in front of the Supreme Court building is out, where are the people supposed to go to express their displeasure with the decisions of the decision-makers? Brett Kavanaugh is not up for re-election ever and the decision-makers for obvious reasons don't seem interested in changing that dumb system anytime soon.

Given all that, the people are going to look for new avenues to express their displeasure to the nation’s leaders. Even if it means that a Supreme Court justice has to scurry out of a restaurant before he can order Morton’s famed Hot Chocolate Cake.

Personally, yr Wonkette thinks Kavanaugh should thank the protesters for keeping him from dessert and saving him an extra half-hour on his Peloton. And that’s assuming he even wanted dessert. Maybe his doctor recently told him to cut back on fatty treats, lest he start to resemble a large black table grape when he wears his robe.

At least he can take solace in knowing he’s not the first unelected official with ridiculous amounts of power to leave a restaurant while protesters yelled at him. We're betting he won't be the last.

[ POLITICO ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?