We are seeing epic demonstrations this week of how to deal with white conservative garbage, if you are forced to do so. First, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showed us all the proper procedure for going on Fox News, should you choose to do that. A "Fox News Sunday" host tried desperately to score stupid gotcha points over a mean tweet Pete's husband Chasten had sent about poor, pitiful Brett Kavanaugh, who had to slink his stupid face and ugly helmet hair out of the back of the steakhouse where he was eating to avoid the protesters in the front. Poor, poor, poor, fucking baby.

In response, Pete shoved the "Fox News Sunday" dork into a locker.

Our next locker-shover is Berkeley law professor Dr. Khiara Bridges, who testified yesterday in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion. Human rat turd GOP Senator Josh Hawley is still licking his wounds and whining about what she did to him there. And what did she do? She refused to suffer his disingenuous shitmouthed white fascist transphobic Christian bullshit. And she did it with a smile on her damn face.

Everyone, this is how you do it:

“Bridges to Hawley: I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1657642732

Hawley got that "I am a white Republican man and I am going to say a gotcha!" look on his face, and then asked Republicans' favorite question, which, roughly paraphrased, is WHAT IS A WOMAN? DURRRRR DURRRR DURRRR DURRRRRRR IS LET'S GO BRANDON A WOMAN? DURRRRR DURRRRRRRR DURRRRRRRRRRR!

HAWLEY: Dr. Bridges, you said several times, you've used a phrase, I want to make sure I understand what you mean by it, you've referred to "people with a capacity for pregnancy." Is thatwomen ?

They think they are being so clever. Dr. Bridges did not think he was being clever, and she calmly but forthrightly explained that some cisgender women can get pregnant, some cannot, some trans men can get pregnant, some non-binary people can.

Still under the impression he was being clever -- you can just tell Josh Hawley was told he could do all things through Christ who strengthens him way too much as a child and he internalized it inappropriately -- he responded, "So this isn't really a women's right's issue."

Bridges, who apparently either had been studying for this moment her entire life or she just woke up like this -- or more likely both -- just cold fuckin' interrupted him, smiling, almost laughing at him, and said, "We can recognize that this impacts women while also recognizing that it impacts other groups. Those things are not mutually exclusive, Senator Hawley."

Hawley asked another stupid pointless question, so Bridges just took over:

BRIDGES: I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic.

The senator has been recognized by the witness.

And it just went on and on like this. Hawley got his little white boy back up, oooh so mad, oooh so threatened! Bridges noted that rhetoric like Hawley's opens trans people up to violence. "WOW, you're saying that I'm opening up people to violence by asking whether or not women are the folks who can have pregnancies?" (Yes, you piece of shit.) Bridges responded by citing statistics on suicide attempts by trans people. "Because of my line of questioning?"

We'll let the full transcript take over.

BRIDGES: Because denying that trans people exist and pretending not to know that they exist ...



HAWLEY: I'm denying that trans people exist by asking you if you're talking about women having pregnancies?



BRIDGES: Are you? Are you? Are you? Do you believe that men can get pregnant?



HAWLEY: No, I don't think men can get pregnant.



BRIDGES: So you are denying that trans people exist. Thank you! [She was laughing at him, openly .]



HAWLEY: And that leads to violence? Is this how you run your classroom? Are students allowed to question you or are they also treated like this, where they're told that they're opening up people to violence by questioning ...



BRIDGES: Absolutely! [...] We have a good time in my class, you should join! You might learn a lot!



HAWLEY: I bet. Wow, I would learn a lot. I've learned a lot just in this exchange. Extraordinary!



BRIDGES: I know! Absolutely! YEP.



Those last few lines were crosstalk, and the last word was had by Dr. Bridges, the smile gone from her face, saying "YEP!" She had the number of the glorified internet troll bothering her. YEP, she said.

Can we please normalize treating Republican senators and congressmen like this? They don't deserve special deference from witnesses when the only thing those electeds are trying to do is cut clips for Tucker and Hannity to play later that night on Fox News. This clip went viral, because Dr. Khiara Bridges took her opportunity not only to educate but to expose Hawley for what he is. (Kind of like when that floor speech from Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow went viral. She testified for Congress on abortion today, by the way.)

And ohhhh, all of this has made Josh Hawley so mad. He did indeed go on "Hannity" last night, whereupon he whined and mewled and bellyached about how the mean lady was censoring him.

“Hawley claims Bridges was trying to censor him” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1657676663

Oh, bless his sad little ratfaced babydoll heart. Will the very small little tiny man ever recover?

Thoughts and prayers, we guess.

