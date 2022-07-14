There is a lot of news out there, especially as right-wingers dance around trying to move the goalposts on their lying about the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who was forced to cross state lines for an abortion, all of which happened because right-wingers are fucking ghouls. And Wonkette is going to have a full report on all that in just a bit!

Wonkette also had a story this morning of a guy who definitely knows what liberals and progressives and anarchists are like, as prosecutors say he staged the arson of his camper and the vandalism of his garage, which he had earlier blamed on political violence directed at his Trump-loving self. The spray-painted messages on his garage? oh, just "BLM" and "Biden 2020" and the anarchy symbol. You know how those Biden supporters get with their anarchy symbols!

Where do these morons get their ideas? We don't know, but here's Newt Gingrich, who explained liberals to Sean Hannity this week on Hannity's radio show. If you didn't know what liberals were like, now you will know, because Newt will tell you.

What are liberals like, Newt?

NEWT GINGRICH: You're up against, as you've heard me say before -- way back in 1972, Peter White wrote that the liberal ideology had become a liberal theology, and that's what you're up against.

OK.

This is now a religious cult.

Yes? And what do they believe?

And it's a complicated cult,

They believe "It's complicated."

it's a cult of environmentalism,

They believe "environment."

it's a cult of transgenderism.

They believe "pronouns."

It's a cult of income redistribution.

They believe in taxing the rich to feed the poor, or at least the rich paying their fair share, as opposed to other way around, as God intended.

You've got a whole list of things.



It's a cult of anti-white racism.

They hate white people. Even the white liberals hate white people. How do we know? Because they don't think white guys like Newt Gingrich should be able to make the rules for everyone. They laugh at guys like Newt Gingrich and they are extremely disrespectful. This is oppression of Newt Gingrich-type white people, for sure.

I mean, the things people now write and say that are just inconceivable, they're just overtly racist.

See above what we just said about white people for an example, it was a vicious reverse racism, probably.

And I think that this is where we are. We have to recognize you have a militant minority that, if it can, will impose itself on the entire country.

What do they call that thing Newt Gingrich just did? There's a word for it.

No, the word for it is not "cheating on your wife because you have such a boner for America."

The word we are looking for is "projection."

www.youtube.com

The end.

[ Media Matters ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?