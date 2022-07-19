Here is a thing that exists.

“On July 23rd ALEX’S WAR will World Premiere on the Big Screen with renowned Journalist Glenn Greenwald hosting a LIVE Q&A with Alex Jones and film director Alex Lee Moyer exclusively on Rokfin. Thanks @TheRokfin, @PlayNiceLtd and @ggreenwald !!! https: //t.co/nc1NG2tUZF” — ALEX’S WAR (@ALEX’S WAR) 1658154424

Oh yeah, that is the ticket, we take back everything we have ever said about how Glenn Greenwald never actually did have principles and was just always a really sad and needy clown. Look, when you've been huffing Tucker's paint for as many years as Glenn has, at some point you're going to want the purer, rawer shit. And that raw shit is Alex Jones.

So this sounds like a very cool documentary, like 2,000 Mules without Dinesh D'Souza's raw sex appeal or something. According to the website, it is finally the balanced portrayal of Alex Jones the world has desperately needed:

Looking past caricature and propaganda, ALEX'S WAR is a searching and human character study of one of America's most infamous, charismatic and divisive public figures.

Oh yes, please, let's stop doing caricatures to Alex Jones. It's not like he has toddler-grade meltdowns when they bring him curly fries instead of the fries he wanted.

“Alex Jones absolutely losing his shit because he got the wrong sort of fries (they brought hom curly fries) Anyone who listens to the political drivel of this narcissistic imbecile deserves to end up in some dystopic society run by idiots” — Will Black (@Will Black) 1658184040

Excuse us, he does do that.

Anyway, Glenn is just very appalled by all the corporate Hillary shill Lockheed liberals on the entire internet who are pointing out that anybody who takes Alex Jones seriously is an actual piece of dogshit:

“The film is already being censored by Big Tech, including Facebook, Google and TikTok. Jones was the first test case of Big Tech uniting to immediately "de-person" someone from the internet. Many warned how quickly that would grow. More here on the film: https://t.co/OnkBFsfauI” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658163551

Oh yes, everyone is "censoring" this documentary, by laughing at it instead of asking Glenn to autograph a copy of it for us.

Moreover, Glenn whines:



“Like clockwork, a bunch of liberal idiots who haven't seen the film arise to say it gives him "credibility." They have no idea what's in the film. One could easily walk away hating him. They just think the only way to deal with Bad Things is ignore them: https://t.co/WzRoFISpyz” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658163551

If Glenn was involved in some film exposing Alex Jones for who he is, nobody would complain. It's the part about how he and Jones are apparently having some sort of kiki together promoting it. Bradley Moss notes in that tweet some of Alex Jones's more memorable (and actually evil) conspiracy theories, but Glenn says you can't ignore bad things, you have to ... what? Get in bed with them?

Good lord:

“@ggreenwald Just want to apologise for my years of dreary journalism where I didn’t talk to anybody who hounded the parents of Sandy Hook “crisis actors”. Will try to be less elitist in future” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658163551

He's just so, so mad:

“How fucking stupid does someone have to be to think that doing a film about someone or interviewing them means you think they're great people who have done great things? What kind of stunted brain can produce such a primitive belief? Only liberal culture: ” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658163551

Just kidding, he is not mad YOU ARE MAD:

“Anyway, one of the best aspects of being fully independent is that not only are you completely emancipated from what liberal establishments demand, but your reach and impact expand by virtue of that independence and by being attacked by them, given how much they're despised.” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1658163551

See? Glenn is free as a bird, he is "emancipated" from the liberals — nice word choice there, Glenn — and that is why he is fortunate enough to have one-on-one sessions with Alex Jones about "what's gayer than gay frogs" or whatever the fuck they talk about. Maybe they talk about those special weenus tanners from Tucker's movie about sperms.

Wonkette will now censor the new Glenn Greenwald/Alex Jones rom-com movie, by ending this blog post.

[h/t Mediaite ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?