Republicans are usually confused and annoyed when normal humans express compassion and empathy for others. What’s the catch? They flipped out Tuesday when Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself at a meeting using her pronouns and a description of her attire. RNC Research tweeted video of the controversial two sentences: "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are 'she' and 'her.' I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

“"I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit."” — RNC Research (@RNC Research) 1658856833

So, this was literally a meeting with disability rights advocates on the 32nd anniversary of when the Americans With Disabilities Act was signed into law. (Republican President George H.W. Bush didn’t veto the ADA like a common civil rights bill.)

Offering self-descriptions promotes accessibility. The Perkins School for the Blind, which Helen Keller attended, has a “how-to" page on making meetings more accessible for the visually impaired. According to the UK-based organization VocalEyes: “Giving a description of yourself for the benefit of blind or visually impaired people – when meeting a group of people for the first time; when speaking at a conference or seminar – is good practice, and part of your professional responsibilities.”

PREVIOUSLY: Tucker Carlson, Other Anti-Woke Crusaders Really Pissed That Microsoft's Aware Blind People Exist

Republicans and rightwing trolls online had criticized Microsoft last year for using self-descriptions in the company’s training videos. Decent people tried to educate them, but it obviously didn’t take. Even when explained again for them yesterday, they doubled down on their willful ignorance. Harris doesn’t need to state her pronouns because she’s the vice president and everyone knows she’s a woman. This reminds me of when Nicole Kidman was performing on Broadway back in 1998. Whenever her then-husband came to the show, he’d introduce himself to the front-of-house staff with a handshake and a soothing, “Hi, I’m Tom.” Everyone knew who Tom Cruise was, but this was just polite.

It was especially annoying yesterday when fools questioned the “need-to-know” basis of Harris’s blue suit. There are different degrees of visual impairment. Not everyone was born blind. It’s a helpful gesture that takes all of five seconds, but Republicans would rather spend their time deriding it. This is its own form of “self-description.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, an asshole with glasses, tweeted: "Kamala Harris just introduced herself with she/her pronouns at an official event. She then clarified that she was a 'woman' sitting at the table wearing a blue suit. This is what happens when your speechwriter quits and you hang around with Geriatric Joe too long."

Boebert refers to the president as “Geriatric Joe” but everyone can tell he’s old. That’s not helpful alt text. It’s just rude. To borrow from Churchill, yes, Joe Biden is technically a geriatric but he was once young. Lauren Boebert has always been a dullard.

She added in another tweet: "When you use pronouns to introduce yourself, I'm assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction.” Boebert’s own Twitter bio describes herself as a congresswoman (not a Congress member) even though her gender identity is seemingly obvious. She also states the she’s a mother, which one could argue isn’t immediately relevant unless you’re contacting child services because of all the improperly stored guns in her home.

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed that Donald Trump used to start Cabinet meetings with prayer. If this actually happened, it was most likely performative, but atheists didn’t go out of their way to ridicule the practice.

Aspiring insult comic Ted Cruz’s clever rejoinder to Harris’s self-description was “But what is a woman?” Rightwingers are obsessed with defining femininity. A woman is the person describing herself as one. It’s not that hard.

Yep, on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, Republicans trashed inclusivity and otherwise behaved like jerks. That’s the ultimate self-description.

[ Newsweek / The Mary Sue ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?