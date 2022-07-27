Matt Gaetz is gross, which he demonstrated once again last weekend at the Turning Points USA Student Action Summit in Florida. Here’s the literal gag reel from his speech:

Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting. Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.



These people are odious from the inside out. They're like 5′2, 350 pounds, and they're like, "Give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest.” I'm thinking, march? You look like you've got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe V. Wade. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.

Sweet Christ, this makes me want to cleanse my palate with an old Andrew Dice Clay routine.

Gaetz later retweeted an interview clip where a reporter asked him, "Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you're suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?” The actual member of Congress responded, “Yes.” The reporter asked, “What do you say to people who say those comments are offensive,” and Gaetz, an emotionally damaged person, said smugly, “Be offended.”

Gaetz is a bully and an asshole, but 19-year-old Olivia Julianna stood up to him. The abortion rights activist tweeted: “(It’s) come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile — has said that it’s always the 'odious.. 5’2 350 pound' women that 'nobody wants to impregnate' who rally for abortion. I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place.”

She added: "Btw the narrative Republican men are putting forward saying that 'nobody' wants to sleep with us is not only a lie — but I can confirm from PERSONAL experience that it’s the Republican men who grovel for attention the most. And they LOVE to go after women on the left. Weirdos.”

Olivia Julianna is right. Republican men frequently whine that liberal women won’t date them. They should go chase the anti-abortion social conservatives they apparently consider so much more attractive. However, rightwing men hate when any woman tells them “no.”

Gaetz, of course, responded grossly: He tweeted a photo of Olivia Julianna with the snide caption, “Dander raised.” This released the online hounds on her, but it didn’t bully her into submission. She launched a fundraising campaign through her group, Gen Z For Change.In little more than a day, she helped raise almost $250,000 for the nonprofit (as of this posting).

From the Washington Post:

“This is absolutely the most insane amount of donations we have had thus far from individuals, especially in such a short frame of time,” she said in an email. “On a broader scale, this highlights the extreme power of social media mobilization, and it shows Republican politicians that their cheap attacks and political theater will no longer be tolerated."

She even sent Gaetz a thank-you card and trolled the grotesque man-child as “pro-abortion” for his unwitting assistance to her cause. She’s very good at this.

“Well @mattgaetz, I have to hand it to you. I didn’t think you cared about us abortion rights activists, but your spotlight on me has helped raise $50K for abortion funds in the last 24 hours! So I made you a special thank you card ❤️ It almost feels like #MattGaetzIsProAbortion” — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@Olivia Julianna 🗳) 1658869300

Gaetz's equally cowardly spokesperson said, “Congressman Gaetz never mentioned the adult’s weight. Leftist media did.” I get that Gaetz is oddly obsessed with legal definitions of adulthood, but this 40-year--old man cyberbullied a teenager. Go crawl under a rock, asshole.

A queer Latina woman of size, Olivia Julianna is probably used to assholes like Gaetz publicly shaming her because she dares exist. (Other incels on YouTube have attacked her in the past.) However, she’s not burdened with their emotional insecurity. She doesn’t need to put others down to feel better about herself.

She’s going places in this world, while Matt Gaetz can go straight to hell.

