Hello and happy weekend!

Your present this week is something that truly just rocked my Thursday morning so much that I made a note to put it up this week. There are few things I love more than a good (by which I mean terrible) Christian parody song of a pop song, especially when the pop song in question happens to be explicitly sexual. Like this Jesus-themed cover of Justin Timberlake's "SexyBack."

“Good morning everyone… h/t ⁦@bridgetbadore⁩” — Christian Nightmares (@Christian Nightmares) 1659013066

Now what I really, really want to see, though, is the Christian parody version of Ginuwine's "Pony." It must exist somewhere, right?

And here are your top ten stories of the week/ posts that got a lot of traffic because they were open threads!

10. Scientology Wants SCOTUS To Enforce Arbitration Contracts Against Rape Accusers

9. Wonkette Weekend Is Running Up That Hill With Hounds Of Love!

8. Court Bounces MAGA Brat Nicholas Sandmann's Defamation Suits For SHUT UP GO AWAY

7. Wonkette Movie Night: Hidden Figures

6. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Mud Shark!

5. Herschel Walker Knows Who's Scared To Debate, It Is Guy Who Keeps Challenging Him To Debates

4. Y'all Probably Dying To Hear What Lauren Boebert Thinks Of Marriage Equality

3. Did Madison Cawthorn Get Caught Groping Campaign Finance Regulations? Or Was It Just Horseplay?

2. Trump: A Noun, A Verb, And A Giant F*ck You To 9/11 Victims' Families

1. Ted Cruz Shares Story Of Snappy Comeback He Thought Of One Time

