Donald Trump has spoken out on Russia’s wrongful detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner, and because he’s racist garbage, he’s taken the side of a hostile foreign power over an American citizen. Griner isn't a Trump supporter, and Trump only pretends to care for his most loyal cult members. Joe Biden is an actual president and human being, so he wouldn’t demand a citizen support him politically before making an effort to free them from Vladimir Putin’s gulags.

During a conversation with radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton at his tacky golf club, Trump trashed reports that the White House plans to release convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. Former President Klan Robe specifically smeared Griner, a Black gay woman who’s been in Russian custody without a trial for more than five months.

Mediaite provided a transcript:

POS RACIST TRAITOR: She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess.

Griner does not make, you know, a lot of money. She earned the WNBA maximum salary of $227,000 her last season with the Phoenix Mercury. That’s why she had a side hustle in Russia in the first place.

This malignant growth who passed himself off as commander-in-chief seems put out at the notion that the US government has any obligation to free a citizen held under intolerable conditions. Russian jails aren’t spas or even the real-life Shawshank Redemption horror shows we have in the states.

Trump obviously has a record of believing Putin more than he believes the American government, but Russia regularly commits human rights abuses under the pretense of fighting illicit drug use. Putin himself was accused of running a drug smuggling and money laundering ring back in the 1990s.

Trump assumes Griner’s guilt, which is reflexive racist behavior, but also makes him look like a dolt who’s oblivious to what actually goes on in Russia. Drugs are often planted on people for either political reasons or simple blackmail.

POS RACIST TRAITOR: We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get her.

This fool doesn’t understand the basics of prisoner swaps, especially with a corrupt nation. America is less likely to lock up Russian citizens for BS reasons. We’re too busy doing that to American minorities and poor people. A Russian Paris Hilton caught with coke in her purse would have at least gotten bail.

POS RACIST TRAITOR: She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.

Griner was not “loaded up with drugs,” asshole. Even Russian authorities claim she was caught with just 0.7 grams of cannabis oil(about $15 worth ). Trump makes it sound like she could’ve opened a pharmaceutical house from inside her suitcase. Cannabis oil is believed to reduce pain and inflammation.

Meanwhile, “law and order” Trump has repeatedly defended insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt, who a police officer fatally shot when she was breaking into the Capitol on January 6. He even recorded a posthumous birthday video for her. Trump is racist scum, and I wish we could swap him for Griner.

