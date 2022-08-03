We haven't made fun of Dennis Prager in a minute, why not. At the beginning of this clip, his caller tells him happy birthday, so we guess this is Wonkette's way of also saying happy birthday to Dennis Prager, at least a day belatedly.

DENNIS PRAGER (HOST): My friends, the anger over the fraud that was committed in the last election has nothing to do with who should be the nominee in this election. That's an emotional argument. I understand the emotion. There is no doubt in my mind there was cheating. I have no proof.

He knows it. He has no proof.

I only have arguments for the fact there was massive cheating.

Good arguments? No, he feels the arguments. How could there possibly be so many people in America who literally wouldn't piss on Donald Trump if he was on fire?

I don't know who won the election. Ok? To be honest, I don't know.

We know who.

But, I can't say it was honestly won and I can't say for certain it was dishonestly won.

The first one. According to members of Trump's own administration, even!

The only thing I am certain of is that Democrats cheat whenever possible and that there was cheating in this election.

He's certain of it. He has no proof.

That has nothing to do with who should be the nominee. Nothing. I am not choosing a nominee based on my anger over the last election. I am choosing a nominee based on that person's ability to win.

He's not being emotional .

I said this when Donald Trump did not go to Georgia, or did not go enough. I don't remember which it was. But Georgia was enough — Georgia, the two runoffs which decided everything. It enabled this horrible human being named Joe Biden to govern as a dictator because he has the split Senate which is therefore in Democrats' hands because of the vice presidency.

Yes we hate that particular kink in our system where Democratic presidents with 50/50 Senates get to govern as dictators. He's sure that's how it works. He has no proof, though.

And he's not being emotional.

Good punditry, Dennis, as usual.

