Earlier this week, dead John McCain's disappointing son-in-law showed everybody how much he supports the troops during an argument with Lucas Kunce, who competed in the Democratic Missouri Senate primary. (Trudy Busch Valentine won the primary, if you were curious like we were.)

“I don't think we needed to pay you to travel across the world and murder brown people, Lucas. You should probably send that money back.” — Ben Domenech (@Ben Domenech) 1659199233

That was an argument over whether it would be appropriate to get rid of the filibuster in order to pass the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 , AKA the Honoring Our PACT Act, to get veterans the healthcare they need if they were exposed to toxic burn pits during their service. (Why are toxic burn pits so dangerous? Here is a good explainer. )

We are not quite sure why Ben thought that line of attack was so good coming from a white conservative Republican man. Is he trying to make this Democratic guy look racist? Is he saying we should all be so lucky to have an opportunity to go kill brown people, so quit your bitching?

Who knows what Meghan McCain's layabout house-husband really means? Let's not spend too much time caring.

The Senate finally got its shit together and yesterday passed the damn bill , after Republican Senator Pat Toomey made up a fake reason last week to stall the bill and 40 Republicans joined him. ( They were mad at Joe Manchin for coming out in support of a Houseboat Back Better bill after all. Unless you really think Republican senators were really suddenly upset about a bill they already passed back in June.) Jon Stewart responded by spending the week kicking the shit out of every Senate Republican he could find and calling them all fucking liars.

And now magically all the problems are solved and it passed 86 to 11.

Toomey's bullshit amendment, to fix the budgetary "problem" he suddenly had "found," failed 47-48. As CNN explains, this bill, once signed by President Joe Biden, will potentially help up to 3.5 million veterans. Know who was specifically exposed to these burn pits? Beau Biden, the president's son, who later died of brain cancer.

Here are the 11 Republicans who ultimately couldn't bother to show up for vets:

Mitt Romney of Utah

Rand Paul of Kentucky

Mike Crapo of Idaho

James Lankford of Oklahoma

Mike Lee of Utah

Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

James Risch of Idaho

Richard Shelby of Alabama

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Insider notes that when they all voted on this in June, all 11 of those senators voted against it then too. It's kind of a who's who of the worst pieces of shit in the entire Senate, plus Mitt Romney, who is just worriedthat giving healthcare to veterans is TOO 'SPENSIVE. (Is it more expensive than "car elevator"? Yes probably, and doesn't even make cars go up and down.)

As for the others, we are sure it's just the usual combination of "fiscal conservatism" and the fact that Republicans are always fucking trash when it comes to veterans.

If for some reason you really want to spend some time analyzing why Republicans suddenly held up this bill only to change their minds again and vote it through last night, here's Jon Stewart kicking a Newsmax host in the balls and explaining how full of shit Republicans were about this.

www.youtube.com

