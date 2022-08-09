The Senate’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act screwed with Marco Rubio’s weekend, and he was real mad about it. Saturday, he tweeted his petulant version of “A Day In The Life": “Woke up at 5 am to 3 am email that my 8:30 am flight was cancelled but they rebooked me on an 8 pm flight tomorrow night with one connection. Now in DC for the joy that is ‘vote a rama’ on a garbage bill."

“Some of us encounter hardships and difficulties in life, with obstacles to overcome that test our mettle and make us stronger. But none of us can truly understand and appreciate the sacrifices and hardships that Marco Rubio endures for us.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1659819516

Oh, it’s sooo hard being a US senator! Rubio was promised no connecting flights! This genius is the vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, and he tweeted his flight number and reservation confirmation code to millions of people. He later deleted the tweet.

What Rubio dismisses as a “garbage bill” will lower Medicare and prescription drug costs. He's the senior senator from Florida, where the median age is George Burns, so you think he’d support the IRA’s passage or at the very least try to constructively improve the bill that was going to pass no matter how hard Republicans pouted. No, instead, he offered up his own actual garbage.

The first was a blatantly transphobic move to restrict pregnancy resources to “biological females.” When introducing this absurd amendment, Rubio said:

The only people who are capable of being pregnant are biological females, and therefore, I think federal pregnancy programs should be limited to biological females, and that’s what this would do.



A few minutes ago, I looked back across 5,500 years of human history, and so far, every single human pregnancy has been biological female. So therefore, the only thing I’m trying to do is make sure that federal law is clear, that since every pregnancy that’s ever existed has been in a biological female, that our federal laws reflect that and that our pregnancy programs are available to the only people who are capable of getting pregnant — biological females. Very simple, and I would accept unanimous consent if they want to offer it and we can move on and not waste any time.

Oh, but wasting time was the whole point of Rubio's ridiculous exercise in bigotry. The amendment failed.

Sunday, Rubio ranted about how Democrats cared more about the climate crisis, which is real, than the Mad Max conditions in Democratic-run cities, which are imaginary.

Let me tell you what people care about. They don’t care about buying solar panels and electric cars as much as they do not having to live in a community where violent crime is rampant and you’ve got some crazy prosecutor that refused to put people in jail, that refuses to prosecute entire categories of crime.



People are worried about that and rightfully so. And it’s happening ... we had these beautiful cities that were once world-class cities that have become unlivable all over the country.

Sure, New York City was Pleasantville until Donald Trump left office. Rubio’s proposed amendment would increase police funding and otherwise undermine prosecutorial discretion. The kicker is that even if the amendment passed, Rubio was never going to vote for the larger bill so he was just wasting everyone’s time.

When his amendment predictably failed, Rubio tweeted the following antisemitic bullhorn: “The Democrats just blocked my effort to try and force Soros-backed prosecutors to put dangerous criminals in jail."

“.@marcorubio what is a Soros backed prosecutor? Do you mean Jewish? Asking for the many Floridians who are Jewish and who will be voting soon. With anti Semitism running rampant in the state, you serve as Senator of, one would think you avoid this kind of talk, unless.........” — Fred Guttenberg (@Fred Guttenberg) 1659873097

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros is a Holocaust survivor whom Republicans shamelessly smear. He’s loaded but not so wealthy that he’s secretly funding everything Republicans don’t like. This is a repulsive antisemitic trope.

It’s depressing to imagine another six years of Rubio’s Twitter shit posting and MAGA-courting rhetoric. However, this should lift your spirits: A new poll shows Rubio tied with his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings. They each have 45 percent support and the poll was deliberately "weighted to reflect what would be the most pro-Republican electorate in recent history.” The poll also reflects a larger trend of Democrats outperforming President Joe Biden’s approval ratings.

Democrats are already going on offense and plan to hammer Rubio for voting against the IRA, which is popular. Let’s make him answer for it. Let’s retire Rubio once and for all.

[ Florida Politics ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?