Fascist Big Lie promoter Kari Lake won the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary just a few days ago, and already, the supposed “normal” Republicans have folded like crisply ironed shirts. Incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey, who co-chairs the Republican Governors Association, endorsed Lake without qualification this weekend. He tweeted:

This is going to be an important election given the issues our state is facing and it’s important for Arizona Republicans to unite behind our slate of candidates.



As co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, our organization is already active on the airwaves supporting Kari Lake’s candidacy. Congratulations to Kari on a hard-fought victory and to all the candidates who will be carrying the GOP banner in November.



We have three months to go and a lot of work to do to ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity. The first part of the election is over — now conservatives and Republicans of all stripes have to work together to finish the job in November!

Just a few weeks ago, Ducey called out Lake for “misleading voters with no evidence,” a somewhat banal description of lying her pants off about how the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump.

PREVIOUSLY:

Kari Lake Victory Proves Republicans Need No Help Electing Kooks

Kari Lake Pretty Sure Her Enemies Are Stealing AZ Election She’s Already Won

GOP AZ Gov Candidate Kari Lake Pretty Sure Zombie John McCain Still Pulling The Strings



Ducey said on CNN’s "State of the Union”: "She’s been tagged by her opponents with a nickname, Fake Lake, which seems to be sticking and actually doing some damage."

Unsurprisingly, “Fake Lake” did no real damage to Lake’s campaign because it’s a sucky boarding school nickname that minimizes the threat Lake poses not just to Arizona but the entire nation.

Ducey claimed generic awful Republican Karrin Taylor Robson was the true conservative in the race and Lake was a big phony who even once voted for Democrats! That line of attack didn’t work in 2016 against Trump and failed here as well, because what defines a true Republican these days is loyalty to the mad MAGA king.

DUCEY: I think Karrin Taylor Robson will be the best person to be a fresh new leader for the state of Arizona. Her opponent, on the other hand, bears no resemblance — her campaign or even her personal interactions with me — to anything she’s done over the past 30 years. This is all an act.

Lake is either a fraud or a fascist. Neither is endorsement-worthy.

Lake is hardly a gracious winner. When she spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, she boasted that “we drove a stake through the heart of the McCain Machine” and even imitated Buffy-slaying action. There was no “thanks for a hard-fought race” to her vanquished opponent.

“Kari Lake: "We drove a stake through the heart of the McCain Machine"” — Citizen Free Press (@Citizen Free Press) 1659825934

Just a day earlier, she’d said, "We’re all big boys and big girls and we need to step forward and say that was a … grueling fight and now we come together,” but that sentiment obviously went in one direction. Lake baselessly claimed there was “stealing going on” in the primary race. If she’d lost, she wouldn’t have said, “LOL! Just kidding. Let’s go team!” She’d have continued spreading her lies through the general election, without regard for how it damaged Robson.

This makes supposed “normal” Republicans less electable than the extremists, who can rally the MAGA base with demented lies but will ultimately have establishment support when it counts. Alexander Hamilton backed his hated, longtime rival Thomas Jefferson over Aaron Burr in the 1800 election because he believed Burr was a man with no principles. He wrote to Massachusetts Congressman Harrison Gray Otis: “In a choice of Evils let them take the least — Jefferson is in every view less dangerous than Burr.”

Ducey must realize that Lake is more dangerous than Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. Unfortunately, power is the Republican party’s only animating principle.

[ Politico ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?