So, as we keep having to mention, the FBI executed a legal search Monday on Donald Trump’s Florida residence. A federal judge approved the warrant, and Trump, who wasn’t present for the search, is still free and alive. We’re sure this is a permanently scarring event for an entitled overgrown infant, but it’s not the work of a “banana republic.” It’s damn well not the Holocaust.

Florida’s other crappy Republican senator, Rick Scott, declared, “This should scare the livin’ daylights out of American citizens. The way our federal government has gone, it’s like what we have thought about the Gestapo and people like that.”

Maybe Scott genuinely believes the Gestapo simply went around inconveniencing people with legal search warrants. He’s quite possibly that stupid, but as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz explained, his argument isn’t just “factually errant and irresponsible,” it's “repulsive."

“To compare the serving of a search warrant authorized by a Federal judge and @TheJusticeDept to conduct by Nazi secret police who directed the deportation of Jews to ghettos, concentration camps & mass murder sites is not just factually errant and irresponsible, it is repulsive.” — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@Debbie Wasserman Schultz) 1660072867

Nazi Germany’s Gestapo police force was infamous for its brutality. They used violence and torture during interrogations. They rounded up Jews and sent them to their deaths. Naturally, Trump himself reportedly wanted generals as “loyal” as Nazis, some of whom kept trying to kill Hitler when not committing war crimes. He actually couldn’t stop complimenting Nazis and Hitler. It’s almost like he’s more fascist than man!

From the Holocaust Encyclopedia, which Scott should read during a remedial history class with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

One way in which the Gestapo carried out its mission was by enforcing new Nazi laws. Some of these laws broadly defined criticism of the regime as a security threat. For example, a December 1934 law made it illegal to criticize the Nazi Party or the Nazi regime. Telling a joke about Hitler could be categorized as a “malicious attack against the state or the Party.” It could then result in an arrest by the Gestapo, trial before a special court, and even imprisonment in a concentration camp.

It’s perverse how supposed “law and order” Republicans go straight to “Nazi” whenever the law is applied to people like them.

PREVIOUSLY: After Trump’s FBI Raid Republicans Go All F**k Tha Police

When Republicans bash the FBI, they avoid calling out the bureau’s worst offenses, especially those against Black people. The FBI was suspected of involvement in Malcolm X’s assassination. In 1967, the FBI launched a covert operation with the stated objective to “expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize” civil rights groups. The FBI targeted Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in 1971 and quite possibly got him killed.

These civil rights groups and leaders that the FBI considered “radical" and “subversive" never actually plotted a coup or instigated an attack on the Capitol. Republicans act like Trump is just any other normal ex-president, but he’s the leader of an anti-democratic movement that will resort to violence and intimidation to achieve what it can’t at the ballot box.

Scott doesn’t need to leave his own state to find more relevant examples of genuine police brutality. Earlier this year, Pensacola police executed a search warrant at the home of Corey Joseph Marioneaux Jr. The search was related to a January 22 shooting, for which Marioneaux Jr. is no longer considered a suspect. He also doesn’t have a criminal record. The police claim they "knocked and waited an appropriate amount of time before force was used to open the door; their policy states they wait 15 seconds.” Unless they're Barry Allen, 15 seconds isn’t enough time for someone to answer their door. This is basically a “bust the door in” policy. Marioneaux Jr.’s children were at home, and a one-year-old child was injured during the search.

The police tried to charge him with attempted murder for firing his weapon at the strangers breaking into his home. The charges were later dropped. Diamonds Jonquil Ford, a mother from Jacksonville, was also charged with attempted murder when trying to defend herself when police executed a warrant with the typical half-assed warning.

This is going on in 21st Century Florida, not 1930s Germany. Enough already with the repulsive rhetoric that insults the memories of Jews who were persecuted and murdered.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?