Beto O'Rourke, who is running for governor of Texas, has committed another aggravated cussing. It's something he does, often in the aftermath of one of our nation's weekly mass shootings, when they happen in Texas. He said a swear because on the Left, among liberals and progressives, people are willing to admit in public that they cuss, as opposed to nervously farting while they say "Let's Go Brandon" and hoping Jesus doesn't hear.

This was a good one, though. Beto was In Mineral Wells, Texas, explaining exactly what happened during the Uvalde, Texas, massacre of 19 children and two teachers, and somebody, according to reports a Greg Abbott supporter, laughed out loud. And perhaps that just wasn't the moment to do that in Beto's earshot, because he quickly said, "it may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it's not to me."

“Tonight, in Mineral Wells, Texas When a @GregAbbott_TX supporter laughs, yes, laughs out loud so everyone could hear, while Beto described the massacre of 19 children and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Beto quite appropriately lets loose with a MF. Yep. It was a pretty good one too.” — BetoMedia (@BetoMedia) 1660180641

And the whole crowd roared. Because that's exactly how much respect these people should be treated with. The problem isn't our lack of civility, it's that people on the correct and moral side don't treat rightwingers like this to their faces more. It's just a more cussy version of that speech that went viral from Democratic Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow.

This one's going viral too.

After a gunman massacred people in a Walmart in Beto's hometown of El Paso in 2019, Beto lost it in the general direction of the press for failing to make the connection between Donald Trump's racist, xenophobic rhetoric and the racist mass murder that had just happened. "Members of the press, WHAT THE FUCK?" Beto repeatedly talked that week about how "fucked up" it was. On "Morning Joe" sometime afterward, he said, "Jesus Christ, of course he's racist," referring to Trump, who is of course racist, Jesus Christ.

And for so many, the real story that week was that Beto needed to write a big check to the swear jar. Those tend to be the types of conservative Christian people who don't care if small children are pulverized by bullets, but do care if you say "Jesus FUCKING Christ."

Perhaps the man who laughed is one of those.

Just after the Uvalde shooting, Beto had the audacity to interrupt white fascist shithole motherfuckers like Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, other Texas Republicans, and the mayor of Uvalde, who were really busy doing thoughts and prayers and making sure nobody blamed guns for all the exploded schoolchildren at the elementary school. The mayor of Uvalde called Beto a "sick son of a bitch" for making it "political."

"You're doing nothing. You're all doing nothing," Beto shouted at God's most mediocre creations, who were indeed doing nothing.

And now Beto has called a motherfucker Greg Abbott supporter by its rightful name, and thereby demonstrated again the appropriate way to deal with motherfuckers like that. Treat them like garbage, because they are.

In summary and in conclusion, you wanna see something real chickenshit, look at the Washington Post's story on this, which can't even bear to type the word Beto said ("motherfucker") with asterisks, only referring to it as "interjecting a swear word," Jesus fucking Christ, Washington Post, grow the fuck up.

You may donate Beto here.

