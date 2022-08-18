Sorry, readers, this website is just the "Dr. Oz is the stupidest Senate candidate who is worst at campaigning in the history of US America" show now, and you have to read it.

This morning it was Oz stepping on his dick trying to count how many houses he owns. The answer appears to be 10, plus eight more if you count properties zoned commercial. He insists he only has two "homes," and that the rest are not "legitimate" houses. And his opponent John Fetterman is making tweets like this:

“POV: You are Dr. Oz playing a board game” — John Fetterman (@John Fetterman) 1660787507

Now we have an update on the other important story about Oz stepping on his dick, the story about the [HEAVY FRENCH ACCENT] cruuuuuuudités [/HEAVY FRENCH ACCENT] this man of the people can no longer buy at Weghorsts or Zingzangs or whatever the grocery store is called where the common people go to get their [HEAVY FRENCH ACCENT] cruuuuuuudités [/HEAVY FRENCH ACCENT].

One of the many things folks are making fun of is that he said in his video that he was at "Wegners," which does not exist. There is WEGMANS, which is one of the most popular grocery store in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and there is REDNER'S, which is a Pennsylvania-based store but we don't think they have them in New Jersey. (For fuck's sake, we live in the South where it's just Kroger and Publix, Kroger and Publix, and we know what a damn Wegmans is. By the way, personal aside here, if Wegmans would like to come compete with Kroger in towns that don't have Publix, we'd be fine with that . We'll come buy a fuckin' veggie tray!)

Oz explained what happened on Newsmax yesterday, and it was that he was too tired to remember what the grocery store is called, sometimes he is too tired to remember what his kids are called — or how many houses, maybe? — and this doesn't mean he can't be the mayor of New Jerseyvania or wherever.

www.youtube.com



“I was exhausted. When you’re campaigning 18 hours a day you, listen, I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well. I don’t think that’s a measure of someone’s ability to lead the commonwealth."

HELPFUL HINT: Dr. Oz is not actually running to "lead the commonwealth." That is not what the senator does. Perhaps he also picked the wrong race to run in and also picked the wrong state? Has he wanted to be governor of New Jersey this whole time?

What a sleepy boy he must be.

Again, that happened on Newsmax, and if you watch the whole thing, you'll see that even they are giving Oz shit about it, we guess because hating Dr. Oz isn't a phenomenon limited to John Fetterman supporters. The Daily Beast provides a transcript of the exchange between Oz and anchor Shaun Kraisman, who asked about the whole situation, noted in a polite way that any idiot knows it's called "Wegmans," and then:

Kraisman asked a question “Your response to this?” before continuing to pile on: “And not only the video that is making its rounds, Fetterman is campaigning off of it. He has raised quite a bit of money off of that video. But it does get to the factor: Is Dr. Oz relatable to the everyday, hardworking American there in Pennsylvania?”

In other words, tell us why we don't hate your guts right now, Jersey boy.

In response, Oz said weird things about how he's "taken care of patients" and "invented devices," and then explained that when he said crudité he was just being hilarious like a guy who likes to joke around and have fun:

“You know what I joke about? A crudité , which is a way of speaking about how ridiculous it is that you can’t even put vegetables on a plate in the middle of a campaign,” Oz said with a straight face.

We don't think crudité is a common way of speaking about how ridiculous it is that you can't even put vegetables on a plate in the middle of a campaign, and we don't see how it's a "joke," but we'll let Pennsylvania voters decide that one.

Then there was the whole thing about getting sleepy and accidentally calling his daughter "Wegmans Supermarket Company" or whatever he said.

This is how The Hill finished its piece, and we're just going to quote it because it's funny:

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday shifted its rating of the Pennsylvania Senate seat from “toss-up” to “lean Democrat.”

Yeah it sure did.

