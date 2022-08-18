Here is a fuckbonkers hate preacher we don't think we've met here at Ye Olde Wonkette!

His name is Jonathan Shelley and he is some Dallas-area hick redneck who thinks the gays should be executed and LGBTQ+ people are child molesters and also they hate children and they "hate Baptists, they hate Christianity, and they hate God.” Specifically he's the pastor of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga, Texas, which describes itself as an "independent fundamental King James Only Baptist church." If you know anything about fundamentalist Christians, that type of church is truly where brain cells go to die.

He once did a sermon where he celebrated a 75-year-old man who was run over and died during a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida. "I just can’t wait until you just go to Hell" is a thing he's said about LGBT+ people.

He's got a weird fixation with gays, as so many white conservative Christian men do. It's like hey man, get a hobby, go hit a golf ball, learn how to cross-stitch your favorite Bible verses into warm homemade yarn underwear, read a book or something, Jesus fuckin' Christ, dude.

But these weirdos are just like GAY GAY GAY GAY GAY all the time, swear to God they think more about gay fucking than any actual gays, except maybe gay porn stars, who have a job to do and you literally should not go to their job and slap the dick out of their mouth, they are busy.

Anyway, here's your end of day video, which is Jonathan Shelley telling us wha' happens if you let your kids go to public school and never punish them like it says in Bible. Got a kid in public school? Get ready for a bunch of CNN and STDs!

“Christian hate-preacher Jonathan Shelley says if parents don't punish their kids properly, they'll grow up to be the kind of people who "love CNN" and "have all kinds of STDs."” — Hemant Mehta (@Hemant Mehta) 1660744236

These are the things that happen, according to this man, who like so many others was groomed as a white boy child with lies like "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Your children will come back home to your house and this will be them:

They will be a "communist, leftist liberal."

They will be "wanting to vote for Biden."

They will "love CNN."

They will be "obsessed with TikTok."

They will be "dressed like a literal whore."

They will be "a literal whore."

They will "have all kinds of STDs."

They will have "bastard children."

They will "wanna get an abortion for their most recent knockup."

They will have had "all their relationships [end] in disaster."

Hate it when our kids become communists who love Joe Biden and CNN and TikTok and keep giving birth to bastard children and also having abortions. PARENTING FAIL, right?

This has been a nice enjoyable video for us to watch together, best wishes and warmest regards, OPEN THREAD.

