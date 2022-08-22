Waging war against the FBI like some common hippies (who we usually support) hasn’t worked out well for Republicans. Even Donald Trump’s former wingman Mike Pence said last week, "The calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.” Of course, activists had enough of cops killing Black people. Republicans are throwing a fit because the FBI executed a legal search of Trump’s Florida McMansion.

Saturday, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, possibly the worst person on Earth, tweeted, "The FBI’s political targeting of President Trump is the same type of thing they did to [Martin Luther King.] They always abuse their power to take down their political enemies.”

You’d think Greene could no longer shock us, like Madonna in the early 1990s. After all, if anyone had a Tiger Beat centerfold of J. Edgar Hoover hanging in their bedroom, we imagine it would’ve been teenage Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Hoover’s FBI targeted Dr. King as a national security threat the commies apparently paid to convince Black people segregation sucked. The FBI monitored every move Dr. King made for years (without legal grounds) and later sent an anonymous letter calling him an “evil, abnormal beast” and urging him to commit suicide.

Dr. King’s daughter, Bernice King, who has to live with this crap, dismissed Greene’s nonsense as "a really unfortunate, untrue, and deliberately misaligning tweet.” She was generous.

“This is a really unfortunate, untrue, and deliberately misaligning tweet. I earnestly wish that people would stop appropriating my father in support of actions and actors that he clearly would not endorse. He was assassinated for working for justice and for a better humanity.” — Be A King (@Be A King) 1661024835

Greene has been on the “Defund the FBI!” train ever since the Mar-a-Lago raid, and Briahna Joy Gray, former press secretary for Bernie Sanders, suggested "the left should take advantage of the right’s new acknowledgment of systemic bias and push to abolish the FBI.” Gray would probably get in the car with Abe Vigoda at the end of The Godfather . Greene and other Republicans denouncing the FBI have not suddenly acknowledged systemic bias in law enforcement. They just resent that their tool of oppression was used against one of their own.

Some Republicans have softened their attack. It’s not the rank-and-file FBI that sucks but its “woke” leadership. That doesn’t hold up to scrutiny even if all you know about the FBI comes from watching "The X-Files.” GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that a “certain group — a certain cabal — has politicized the FBI.” Cabal is the new crudités of treason talk, we guess. She just means a liberal veggie tray in the FBI is persecuting innocent former presidents who steal classified documents.

“Marsha Blackburn tells Maria Bartiromo that a "cabal" within the FBI has politicized the bureau's work (the FBI director was nominated by Trump and confirmed by Republican senators)” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1661091588

BLACKBURN: We have wonderful men and women who are working in that agency. We have wonderful individuals that have retired out. We have heard from some of the whistleblowers.



The work that Sen. [Chuck Grassley] is continuing to do is going to be very important to make certain that the FBI is returned ... that the leadership at the FBI is returned to being a non-political agency.

Right-wing hacks Blackburn and Bartiromo didn’t mention that if there’s a “politicized cabal” within the FBI, it’s hardly liberal. Current FBI Director Christopher Wray is a Republican and Federalist Society member who Trump literally appointed himself after he fired Republican James Comey, whose mishandling of Hillary Clinton’s FBI investigation helped elect Trump and thus destroyed the world (the alternate reality where Clinton became president probably has hover cars).



Republicans want to return the FBI to its “non-political” glory days when the Bureau regularly engaged in the "illegal harassment and surveillance” of civil rights leaders and anti-war activists. Poor Briahna Joy Gray really thought she could make the peace with a rival political family. Republicans will never actually defund the FBI. Republicans defund public schools and the arts. If they start defunding guys with guns, why even get up in the morning?

