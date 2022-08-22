College is starting up again for the fall, and a new NBC poll reveals that 62 percent of incoming freshman Democrats wouldn’t share a dorm room with a Donald Trump supporter. It’s impressive to see so many 18-year-olds demonstrate such good judgment. My middle-aged heart swells with pride.

NBC’s Mark Murray shared the following quotes from the survey:

“I could never live with someone who supported a racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist person,” said September Mostransky, 18, of Siena College in Loudonville, New York, referring to former President Donald Trump.

That seems reasonable. Fascist bigots are even worse than slobs. However, Ethan Strohmetz, a 19-year-old Republican who attends Catholic University in Washington, DC, is more open-minded. He’s probably even friends with people named “September.”

“A person’s political views do not affect whether or not I would have a friendship or relationship with them,” he said. “Many of my friends have vastly different political views than I do, but I do not let that affect our friendship.”

Republicans love to say this, as if there’s no difference between tolerating people whose opinions you think are crap and sharing your personal space with people who don’t fully respect you as human. Maybe it’s OK to have a “safe space” in your dorm room, where you’re trying to sleep with both eyes closed. My sophomore roommate in college apparently wanted to kill me because that would mean “one less (n-word) in the world.” While I couldn’t dispute his math, I still preferred alternate accommodations.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who prepares for work as if she’s a right-wing talk show host rather than a sitting member of Congress, immediately picked up on this article. She tweeted, "A new poll shows that 62 percent of college Democrats would never share a dorm with Trump supporters. I bet these are the same kids who like to talk about tolerance and tell people they’re all about good vibes.”

Good vibes ? Boebert’s 35 years old. Why is she getting her youth references from “Gidget" reruns?

As she so aptly demonstrates in her tweet, Boebert is an asshole. People don’t like living with assholes. We don’t dislike Boebert because of her political beliefs or all those complex policy positions she doesn’t have. She’s not interested in a spirited debate about supply-side economics. She’s a professional shit-stirrer, an avowed culture warrior who exhibits nothing but contempt for the left. No reasonable person wants to sleep in the same room with a gun-toting bigot who makes Hannibal Lecter seem like a better roommate.

Seriously, these assholes run around calling liberals “groomers” and “pedophiles.” Why are Republicans acting as if we just have simple differences of opinion? Even the Sharks and Jets agreed on choreography.



Last May, Boebert freaked out over a North Carolina preschool teaching students colors using LGBTQ-themed flash cards. She tweeted, "A North Carolina preschool is using LGBT flag flashcards with a pregnant man to teach kids colors. We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids!”

“Sweetie your homophobia is showing…and for the record, I’ve had my tubes tied. 💅🏻” — Randy Rainbow (@Randy Rainbow) 1654009730

I demand video evidence that Boebert ever sat through an entire episode of "Reading Rainbow" without shooting the screen. "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton recently urged kids to read the books that right-wingers have banned, and after Boebert’s drive-by smear, Burton proposed a collaboration between himself and Randy Rainbow.

Boebert is cruel and relishes her own ignorance. College Democrats aren’t intolerant for wanting to avoid people like her. They just have good taste.

And with that, your OPEN THREAD.

[ NBC News ]

