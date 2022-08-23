Dr. Anthony Fauci has set a date for his departure from public life. Last month, the nation's top infectious disease expert told CNN that he planned to retire at the end of President Joe Biden’s first term, but it seems like he’s had enough of you fools. He announced Monday that he’s stepping down at the end of December.

The president tweeted, "I know Dr. Fauci as a dedicated public servant with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of our most challenging public health crises.As he leaves his role, I extend my thanks for his service – America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him."

Dr. Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He’s contended with AIDS, the 2001 anthrax scares, Ebola, Zika and COVID-19. Unfortunately, malicious rightwing ignorance was one virus too many.



As we predicted, rightwingers aren’t about to let Dr. Fauci — who is 81 — enjoy his well-deserved retirement. Monday, Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Dr. Fauci belongs in prison. Seize the passports. Freeze his pension, distribute it to his victims. Lawyer up. Time to hold him accountable for the last three years.” Just how large does Kirk think Dr. Fauci’s pension is?

Tucker Carlson responded to Dr. Fauci’s retirement announcement with a bizarre bit of performance art that you can watch if you have absolutely nothing better to do with your life.

Republicans have threatened to prosecute Dr. Fauci if they regain control of the House. This will surely decrease inflation. Rep. Andy Biggs called Dr. Fauci a “coward” for retiring before Republicans could “have an opportunity to hold him accountable for destroying our country over these past three years."

The Barstool Sports guy David Portnoy, hardly a legal scholar, has smeared Dr. Fauci has “one of the greatest criminals in our civilization.” These are harsh words for someone who didn’t commit any actual crimes. Fox News host Steve Hilton suggested Dr. Fauci might’ve created COVID-19. That’s a lot of effort to force people to stop shaking hands. Shortly before Christmas, Fox News host Jesse Watters encouraged attendees at Turning Point USA’s SlayerFest “AmericaFest” to “ambush” the 81-year-old man in public and demand he confess to his crimes against humanity.



You have the goods because he’s been able to dodge and weave on ABC and NBC. No one’s ever hit him in the face like this. Not even Rand Paul has been able to get in his face and point with the grant in his face, so then he’s in trouble. Now you go in for the kill shot. The kill shot? With an ambush? Deadly. Because he doesn’t see it coming. This is when you say, "Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?" Boom! He is dead. He is dead. He’s done. Now you do that — 30 seconds, it’s all you need. Now you get that footage to us, you get it to Fox.

But God forbid citizen peacefully protest anywhere near a Supreme Court justice’s home.

This conspiracy emerged from the bowels of the Internet that Dr. Fauci funded (through NIH, not himself personally) research at a Wuhan lab and COVID-19 “escaped” during a lab leak. Even if you believe all this, Dr. Fauci didn’t literally create COVID-19 as a bioweapon gone wrong. He didn’t intentionally unleash a plague on the planet, like when voters elected Donald Trump president.

Republicans have long blamed Dr. Fauci completely for the economic shutdowns during 2020 that Trump supported, if grudgingly. Dr. Fauci had no power to implement them on his own. Of course, not even Dr. Fauci himself would say he’s perfect. As the Washington Postreports, he’s "acknowledged missteps: "

In the early weeks of the pandemic, Fauci and other government scientists said Americans did not need to wear masks, which President Donald Trump seized on toward the end of his presidency to criticize Fauci and to question his expertise. And, like many other disease detectives, Fauci did not recognize early on that asymptomatic people were prime spreaders of the virus.

C’mon, these dumb motherfuckers didn’t want to wear masks when people were dropping like in Outbreak . Dr. Fauci could’ve hawked N95s on The Shopping Channel and you wouldn't have gotten significantly more compliance. Trump refused to wear a mask publicly for months, even after the CDC started advising it. Dr. Fauci’s a scientist, not a fortune teller. However, whenever he discovered something that contradicted his previous beliefs, he changed course. That’s probably why rightwingers hate him so much.

Thanks for your service, Dr. Fauci.

