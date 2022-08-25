Yesterday we met a dashing Democrat man named Pat Ryan who SHOOKED THE BELTWAY when he won his special election to represent New York's 19th Congressional District in the House of Representatives. We say "dashing" because oh hey how YOU doin' and we say "shooked the Beltway" because all the conventional wisdom thought pundit word talkers who go on "Meet The Press" and rub calculators with Chuck Todd have been telling us Democrats are going to lose everything in the midterms and the Republicans are going to win everything and also we're all gonna die.

Oh, and this dashing Democrat did it by centering abortion rights in his campaign, in this very swingy district . And he contextualized that with the Republican Party's constant multi-pronged attacks on freedom and democracy, on their attempt to overthrow the government to steal the election, their crusade against voting rights, Donald Trump stealing state secrets and putting them in Melania's she-shed at Mar-a-Lago, and all the rest of it.

Last night, Ryan went on Alex Wagner's new MSNBC show "I'm Not Rachel Maddow, I'm Alex Wagner!" and went ahead and called Donald Trump a traitor, or the adjective form of that. It wasn't random, though. Wagner asked Ryan if he, as somebody who just won in a swing district, was comfortable going after Trump. And Ryan said yep sure, said the "traitorous" word, and hammered home that regular normal-ass Americans out there are truly not comfortable with Republicans kneeing democracy in the crotch every waking second of every day.

“We are not afraid to call out Donald Trump as someone who, I believe, is essentially traitorous at this point,” Ryan replied. “I had a top secret clearance. I was an Army officer. If I had done what he did, I would’ve been in jail, 100 percent. No questions asked. And that has certainly been part of it.”

This, of course, is the counterpoint to the Republicans bellyaching that if they can do it to Trump they can do it to anyone. Indeed, woe to all the rest of you who steal America's most closely guarded secrets and put them in the big flip-top freezer in the garage next to the steaks grandma found at the Kroger for half price. (Way to read the circulars and keep up with the meat bargains, grandma!)

Ryan went on, explaining what those real Americans on the ground are saying.

“The polling that we saw a few days ago, that threats to democracy are now top-of-the-line,” he said. “And it’s this cumulative effect of, okay, in 48 hours you put more assault weapons on the street, you ripped away reproductive freedom, and access to abortion. Then you dismantled the EPA, we are hearing more about January 6th, we see what’s continuing to happen with the president. It’s just guardrails of democracy increasingly being hit, and that’s a wake up call for folks.”

Sharing the clip on Twitter, he said it's a "cumulative effect" that all of this is having on Americans. People are freaking out.

This morning, Ryan went on MSNBC's morning show "Breakfast In Bed With Joe And Mika" and continued making his argument, saying we have to focus on economic issues and freedom issues like abortion, that's right, freedom issues.

“I joined @Morning_Joe to discuss the unifying American values that shaped our race. It's not a choice between economic issues and fundamental freedoms like access to abortion. It's about standing up and fighting for both. That's what I've done and will continue to do.” — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Pat Ryan 🇺🇸) 1661435971

This whole thing about "freedom" and reclaiming patriotism are central to Ryan's platform, and we personally think Democrats would do well to emulate it in these times when the opposition party is quite literally an anti-American insurgency. As Ryan, a West Point grad and Army vet, explains on his website:

Pat took an oath to protect and defend our Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. As America now faces a coordinated domestic attempt to undermine our Constitution, we need leaders who will stand against extremism.



In Washington, Pat will fight to ensure reproductive rights for women, make sure the right to vote is protected, and guarantee Americans are safe. He will stand against a National Abortion Ban and fight to re-establish the protections guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. Pat supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and will make sure our right to vote is protected and enshrined. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade a number of core freedoms are under threat, Pat will work to make sure that every American can marry whoever they chose.

Let freedom ring, y'all!

Of course, if we want to see Ryan in Congress for a good long time, then it's campaign season again, because remember how Ryan just won a special election?

Ryan is going to be the congressman representing New York's 19th Congressional District for about five minutes. That's because the districts have been redrawn for the Congress that's sworn in this January. So in November's general election, the Republican Ryan just beat, Marc Molinaro, will compete in the newly drawn 19th against a different Democrat who is not Pat Ryan. (We've been reliably informed by a secret Wonkette operative who lives in the district that the new 19th is redder than the old 19th, and the Democrat running against Molinaro is about as entertaining as watching paint dry. Still, we need to support old PaintDry McPartyTime, so donate him! )

But never fear! In November's general, Ryan will be competing in the new 18th District, because Ryan won that primary contest on Tuesday night too. The new 18th, like the old 19th seat Ryan just won, is swingy as fuck. ( Look at Ryan's website to see how the districts got redrawn. It's all Hudson Valley/Catskills area.)

So we guess he's just going to have to beat their ass again to stay in Congress come January. So donate him! And stay pissed off. And whatever other motivational speaker words you need to hear right now.

OK blog post about your new congressman boyfriend who calls Trump a traitor finished now, the end.

