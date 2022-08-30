Polls show that a majority of voters support President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness. Republicans are very upset but they’re never happy when the government does anything positive for people without at least one yacht.

They’ve tried pitting the working class against strawman college-educated elites. This hasn’t gained much traction because working-class people have children and grandchildren with massive student loan debt. Republicans act as if there’s this serfdom of plumbers and truck drivers whose kids never step outside the invisible electric fence surrounding their class.

Republicans attacked student loan debt forgiveness as inherently “unfair” for a while and then decided to just be gross about it. Sen. Ted Cruz, easily one of the grossest Republicans, smeared some imagined “slacker barista” with a “useless” degree who can’t get a job other than the one he just literally said they have. It doesn’t occur to him — probably because he lacks human empathy — that he’s also insulting the “blue collar” relatives of most college-educated baristas.

Renowned college expert Lauren Boebert suggested that actual, real-life graduates rack up crushing debt studying lesbian dance theory. She’s an idiot who lacks critical thinking skills, but in fairness, a college degree probably wouldn’t have changed that. Cruz has more than one and he’s a complete fool. Boebert needed a charm school scholarship and a human soul transplant.

Republicans are doubling down on their “screw you, deadbeats” response. Kimberly Guilfoyle went full Leona Helmsley during a Newsmax interview Monday. She decried Biden’s student loan forgiveness as a “communist” plot, because Republicans can freely compare the most moderate Democratic policy to recent totalitarian regimes and Democrats can never (correctly) call modern Republicans “semi-fascist.” That’s just the law.

“Yes please continue having all the repellent members of the extended Trump family say that anyone who had to borrow money to pay for college is a loser, that will play very well” — Paul Waldman (@Paul Waldman) 1661827216



MORTICIA DE VIL: I mean paying off loans for people that don’t wanna ... they wanna have some bizarre basket-weaving, you know, degree ... And they want all of us, people watching across this country, hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try to contribute to society.

Guilfoyle sounds like Kramer from "Seinfeld” breaking up with his loser girlfriend: “Look at yourself. Sit around here all day. YOU CONTRIBUTE NOTHING TO SOCIETY!” Republicans like her invoke Ayn Rand while simultaneously claiming this is a Christian nation. Maybe she defines “love thy neighbor” as literally those in her same zip code and tax bracket. Also, basing a person’s individual worth on their total “contribution” to society seems hella collectivist.

Boebert was at least creative enough to invent “lesbian dance theory.” Guilfoyle drags up the old clam about goofballs majoring in "underwater basket-weaving.” The pejorative dates back to the mid-1950s but was also used to describe what rich kids studied in college when avoiding the draft. Donald Trump presumably took an adjunct course in absurd medical injuries.

Republicans specialize in the blame game, so they promote the narrative that anyone with significant student debt is “lazy” or a “slacker” who majored in something stupid. In reality, the professions with the most student loan debt include teachers, social workers, mental health counselors, and nurses. They all contribute more to society than Kimberly Guilfoyle. She’d melt after a day of actual work like you'd tossed water in her face.

You’ll notice that Guilfoyle casually slips herself into the category of “hardworking men and women.” She reportedly was paid $180,000 from Trump’s own re-election campaign and she collected $60,000 more from the rubes to introduce her own gross boyfriend at the January 6 pre-insurrection rally. That was literally $30,000 a minute. Basket-weaving is at least a skill. Granted, she’s willingly dating Donald Trump Jr., and as Samantha Jones once said, “Honey, they don’t call it a job for nothing!”

Republicans have had success scaring white voters over brown immigrants and critical race theory, but dismissing most of the nation as shiftless moochers has rarely panned out for them. Look at how mad Yr. Editrix got when Mitt Romney metaphorically tied 47 percent of us to the roof of his car. That was truly the day Mitt didn’t become president.

