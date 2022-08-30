Pour one out for Dinesh D'Souza, whose book 2,000 Mules: They Thought We'd Never Find Out. They Were Wrong will not be appearing on bookstore shelves today as planned. Instead, it's getting pulped by conservative Regnery Publishing, as first pointed out by independent journalist Nancy Levine, who says she got the information from a "book vendor for Walmart."

“🚨NEW: Publisher of @DineshDSouza's book 2000 MULES has issued a FULL RECALL. I received this image from a book vendor for Walmart. The book's election fraud premise has been widely debunked. I've asked publisher @Regnery why it issued the full recall. Will report. #Publishing” — Nancy Levine 🇺🇦 (@Nancy Levine 🇺🇦) 1661804981

"Due to a publishing error, the publication date of 2000 Mules has been postponed to October 25, 2022. We look forward to publishing '2000 Mules' by @DineshDSouza this fall," Regnery tweeted , confirming the reporting. Multiple journalists reached out to the publisher for elaboration, but none was forthcoming.

Regnery found an error? As in just one ? D'Souza's movie of the same title rests on a premise that bulk cell phone data showing that the same phones were near multiple ballot drop boxes is PROOF that there was a concerted plot to steal the election through so-called "mules" dumping batches of fraudulent ballots in the boxes. Never mind that the boxes were in churches, libraries, schools, and municipal buildings — i.e. exactly the kind of place the same cellphone user might show up at repeatedly. And never mind that the geolocation data isn't precise enough to put those phones within touching distance of the boxes. In fact, this crackerjack detective work hasn't proved that there was one single fraudulent ballot in any state. And if there was fraud, particularly of the campaign finance variety, you'd think D'Souza would be able to spot it .

D'Souza's little docudrama was so ridiculous that Fox and Newsmax wouldn't touch it . But not so ridiculous that Trump wouldn't air it at Mar-a-Lago. And Rudy Giuliani cited it in his disbarment proceedings as SCIENCE PROOF that his false representations to a federal judge and multiple congressional bodies about rampant electoral fraud were true, actually .

As for D'Souza, he blames Regnery.

"There is an elaborate sausage-making process that goes into a book," he tweeted , as if anyone wanted to think about what goes into D'Souza's D'Sausage. "Somehow a significant error got missed by the publisher. It is now corrected but my book '2000 Mules' is pushed back to October. The book is explosive so I’m glad it’s being done right. It will be worth the wait!"

Sure, he as the author, included a "significant error" in his manuscript "somehow." But that's on the publisher, who "missed" it, so now they're recalling it and putting off the release until October 25.

Try to contain your anticipation.

