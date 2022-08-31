Republicans, like your average malignant narcissist, are really upset that the people they abuse don’t like them. The same people who call President Joe Biden a senile socialist despot who vacations too much got all into their feels when Biden recently read them for filth. Why can’t the old man stay down while they’re kicking him?

Sen. Ted Cruz, who deserves no respect, tweeted, “No kidding” in response to a video clip where Biden says he doesn’t “respect MAGA Republicans,” presumably because of all their not-so-semi fascism. Cruz is the true victim here, despite regularly insulting Democratic voters. He also said that communists always call their opponents fascists. Stalin wasn’t a great guy but this doesn’t mean the Soviet Union slandered Nazi Germany during World War II.

Federalist writer Mollie Hemingway laughably suggested that Biden’s “semi-fascist” comment was “more hateful than the worst thing Donald Trump ever said.” Just a couple months ago, Trump wished “Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country.” Seems harsh, and that was just lately. We're not even reaching back to when he insulted the parents of veterans who'd died in our wars.

Literal fascist Stephen Miller argued Monday night that Biden is the true fascist. This repulsive snake hybrid separated children from their families as policy. He’s openly said that (brown) immigrants diminish the nation’s character, which is peak fascist rhetoric.

However, last night on Sean Hannity, Kellyanne Conway advanced this to the next level of farce. After a whirling dervish of lies about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Conway asked why liberals insist on “castigating [our] fellow brothers and sisters?” Why, indeed! Republicans love us so much when ranting at CPAC about how we’re an existential threat.

Conway feeds Hannity’s viewers their daily dose of persecution complex. Conservatives loathe liberals while fearing that we actually judge them for their actions. Rightwing pundits and politicians, including Cruz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have talked about a “national divorce” or what I call "Secession Take 2.”

According to a recent YouGov poll, two in five Americans think a civil war is likely within the next decade. That’s scary, but on the upside maybe my son will attend college in New Wakanda. Significantly more Republicans than Democrats and independents believe another civil war is inevitable.

As Malcolm X put it best, this is rightwingers' own guilt complex in action. They rally behind men like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis primarily because of their demonstrated cruelty and small-minded ignorance. Yet they have the audacity to whine about how we supposedly “hate” them. We don’t. We just want to be left alone. However, the fascist and imperialistic mindset can’t comprehend this. There is only subdue or be subdued.

Obviously, in the history of America, rightwingers are the ones who have pulled their kids from diverse schools and moved into predominately white gated communities, locking the door behind them. Conway insults the intelligence of Hannity’s viewers but plays to their guilt complex.

You’ll note that Conway is married to “one of them.” Her husband, George Conway, is a vocal Trump critic who warned back in May that the Republican Party and modern "conservatism” are moving toward "complete fascism.” Like Liz Cheney, he’s not a wide-eyed liberal but a lifelong Republican who repudiates his one-time party specifically because it’s caught in Trump’s fascist grip.

Here’s how Conway ended her absurd Merchant of Venice -esque monologue:

CONWAY: They don’t realize that their obsession with getting one man, Donald Trump, means they’ve never taken one second to get to know the 74 million Trump voters. They don’t know a thing about them.

Oh, I think we know quite a bit about Trump voters. These people aren’t that complicated. Pettiness, excessive entitlement, and a complete lack of empathy are defining traits. How many “average American diner stories” must we read before we receive credit for this course? I’d rather rewatch Falling Down .

