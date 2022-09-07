Who's in the mood for a snitty WaPo article about how everything today is going to be nice and pomp and circumstance and jokes and good times, but there are UNDERLYING TENSIONS between the Biden and Obama camps? Nobody, that's who!



Anyway, this did not happen during the time when Donald Trump was president, because we didn't have a legitimate president for those four years who did legitimate presidential things. So now Joe Biden has to do the thing for his old pal Barry Obama.

Also they will unveil Trump's portrait, which was made with fingerpainted ketchup on a used poop rag. Allegedly.

Just kidding, that's not happening today.

Watch here live, and drink any time there are UNDERLYING TENSIONS!

