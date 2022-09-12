Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican congressman from Colorado, should we repeal the 19th Amendment? (Women's suffrage.)



No, she said.

Rep. Boebert, should there be exceptions for rape or incest when it comes to women's healthcare?

Do you mean that in relation to the 19th Amendment, she asked?

No really, she asked that. That's what she asked, in response to the question asked by her opponent Adam Frisch.

Just a good fun debate with Lauren Boebert!

“Question: Do you think we should repeal the 19th amendment? Boebert: No Question: Should there be an exception for rape or incest when it comes to women’s healthcare? Boebert: Is that in relation to the 19th amendment?” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1662864635

And that's just how it went!

Do you promise you'll serve your whole term even if your dream job of being a Fox News commentator comes open?

Uh, that is not my dream job, my dream job is raising my four sons and raising goats!

“Boebert’s opponent Adam Fritsch - Do you promise to serve your full term even if your dream job of becoming a Fox News commentator comes open? Boebert - My dream job is actually being a mom of 4 boys and raising my goats.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1662862933

But as Rolling Stone explains, the bonkers started before the debate even started, as Boebert demanded the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, disclose that one time in 2020 she sent a tweet that was supportive of Boebert's 2020 opponent. Because it's NOT FAIR to have a moderator who is a "partisan." The debate moderator should have NEVER EVEN HEARD OF POLITICS, we guess.

“Lauren Boebert opens up her debate tonight by attacking the moderator.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1662860916

"Come again?" asked Sonn, because what in the fuck even.

And there was bickering, and Boebert complained. But Sonn explained, "Congresswoman Boebert, this is not about me tonight. This is about you and your opponent. I am here to ... be the traffic cop while these panelists ask questions." And the audience clapped.

Elsewhere during the debate, it seemed Boebert was under the impression she was debating Nancy Pelosi, since she just kept saying "Fire Nancy Pelosi" and "Nancy Pelosi's con game." Frisch kept saying he wasn't Nancy Pelosi but that didn't stop Lauren Boebert. Here is a compilation of that:

“Since Lauren Boebert has no ability to answer substantive questions about policy, her debate strategy last night was just to repeat “Nancy Pelosi’s con game” as the answer to every question. Here is a sample of them put together.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1662896752

And then at one point, she said "In Washington, DC, the problem is that there's not enough of me."

“Lauren Boebert tonight during debate: “Here’s the deal, in Washington, DC, the problem is there’s not enough of me.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1662862638

So that seems like a great debate.

This, dear readers, is why Sarah Palin cannot be in Congress. You thought it was because of ranked choice voting? Oh no.

The reason is because the universe has correctly determined that the current class of GOP idiots is more Sarah Palin than Sarah Palin, and therefore it would be cruel to Sarah Palin to force her to try to out-Palin dumbfucks like Boebert.

It's for Sarah Palin's own personal well-being, is what we are saying. The universe is looking out for her.

OPEN THREAD.

[h/t Rolling Stone ]

