Let's get something clear:

Whatever you think of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis's little stunt, where he had an airplane steal out of Texas 50 people who are in the United States legally from Venezuela, lying to them and promising them help all so he could GOTCHA THE LIBS by sending them to Martha's Vineyard, where they were shown compassion by actual human beings;

Whether you think that makes him look like a scared little milquetoast racist white boy, one whose weakness causes him to act with cruelty toward the innocent, some of whom are children;

Or whether you are a Republican as broken and debased as he is, and his actions give you wowzer tickles in your underpants spots;

The stunt only works once.

Otherwise DeSantis just looks like even more of a sad Loser McNoFriends weirdo. "Where's Ron?" "Oh, well it's after lunchtime, so he's probably sitting in his office with his weenus in his hand watching a livestream of a private plane taking some non-white people on a flight someplace where Democrats live." "Why?" "Oh, he's just a heavy-breathing fascist, and he's trying to prove he gets more rigid erections than Donald Trump does by hating immigrants MORE."

A plane could be on its way to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, this afternoon, because that's where Joe Biden's beach house is. Or maybe one isn't. It's the element of surprise that matters! Ron DeSantis is just gonna ruin Delaware's entire day while it tries to figure out if he's sending them a stolen planeload of human cargo today.

There has been a lot of speculation though, enough that local officials indeed spent much of the day preparing for a surprise arrival. A plane — the same plane as last week, in fact — was supposed to be leaving Texas and arriving at Delaware Coastal Airport, after a diversion to Florida. The Daily Beast reports that the state of Florida today paid $950,000 to the same contractor that ran the earlier flights. Now the plane's plan for this afternoon appears to have changed. It could change again. ( Sitting on the tarmac in Nashville last time we checked!)

DeSantis was asked at a press conference today if he was shipping people to Delaware, and he wouldn't confirm or deny it. Local churches are getting ready just in case. Or at least a local Episcopal church is. (Wouldn't want you to think white evangelicals suddenly woke up on the "love your neighbor" side of the bed today.)

The mayor of Georgetown, where the closest airport to Rehoboth Beach is, says they'll be ready if it happens:

Georgetown Mayor Bill West told The Daily Beast that his city was preparing for 30 to 33 migrants to arrive. He said housing had already been arranged and that his city is “more than proud to take care of them.”



“It’s a situation that I wish wasn’t occurring, but we have to deal with it as it’s provided to us,” he said. “In the great state of Delaware, government works.”



One local news report we've read this afternoon seems to suggest all the hustle and bustle today was over a false alarm. Politico, however, reported a mere hour ago that both the White House and the governor of Delaware are preparing for migrants.

“We have received word of the flights, and yes we are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.



She did not provide specifics on how the White House received word on the flights, saying only that “our heads-up did not come from Gov. DeSantis,” accusing him of attempting “to create chaos.”

Meanwhile, reading the Daily Beast's report, or reading between the lines, it seems to us that if no planes show up in Rehoboth Beach, it may be because this plan leaked and DeSantis didn't get to make it a surprise.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN on Tuesday that he spent much of Monday night on the phone once the apparent plan leaked, coordinating with community leaders “to make sure that we provide an appropriate, welcoming and supportive reception in Delaware.”

When DeSantis's last planes showed up in Martha's Vineyard, the residents weren't ready. All the rich people had left for the season, and it was just the year-round people who keep the town going. But those residents infuriated white Republicans, by being kind to the migrant people. And now here goes Delaware, spending all day working to make sure they're ready, acting as if migrants are people.

To see how this has riveted the locals today and everything they've done to prepare, check out the tick-tock at Delaware Online.

Part of the speculation happened because human garbage types who are ideological confreres of DeSantis are just tweeting it out:

“Rehoboth Beach, Delaware next. @GregAbbott_TX @RonDeSantisFL” — Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1663349102

Just you wait, Delaware. Ron DeSantis is going to terrorize you with non-white humans when you least expect it. Is that how his brain is working right now?

In today's press conference, DeSantis explained he is having to steal migrants to human traffic them from Texas to Delaware, because the state he's in charge of doesn't really have an issue with migrants. He swears they're on their way to Florida eventually, though. He just knows it.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), when asked why the state paid to transport migrants from Texas instead of from Florida: “The problem is we’re not seeing mass movements of them into Florida … It’s just coming in onesie-twosies.”” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1663696947

That is a problem, the not enough migrants to frighten your people problem.

And so that's what's happening in Delaware today, or not happening.

Aren't we all glad we have Ron DeSantis to troll us and waste our time? Didn't God do a bang-up job when he made that guy?

