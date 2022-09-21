Big stuff happening in New York this morning, and it's all at the same time, unless somebody blows their schedule.

At 10: 30 a.m. Eastern, New York Attorney General Letitia James is making a "major announcement" about her civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Is she announcing her big lawsuit? Guess you'll have to watch and see!

Or maybe you'll be too busy to watch and see, because at 10: 35 a.m. Eastern, President Joe Biden is speaking to the United Nations. Considering everything that's going on with Russia and Ukraine right now — Putin is calling up 300,000 reserves and again threatening to use nukes, because he's desperate and losing — Biden might make some news.

Choose which video you'd like to watch below!

youtu.be

www.youtube.com

Maybe you are thinking, hey, Wonkette, I am not really into the news or knowing things, do you have a vintage episode of the Sally Jessy Raphael show?

Yes. The theme of the show is "Mom, You Embarrass Me!" and not a damn one of you is watching the videos above, are you?

www.youtube.com

Enjoy your WonkTV!

UPDATE: James just pushed her announcement back to 11: 30. Now you'rereally watching Sally Jessy.



Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?