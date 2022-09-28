Good morning, just some more traitor talk from Tucker Carlson, who's doing his part for Mother Russia's war effort by filling his couchbound viewers' heads with Russian propaganda about what's really going on over there.

There have been some mysterious explosions this week in the (non-operational) Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which previously carried natural gas to Europe, and the Europeans are saying it's probably sabotage by the Russians. Europe isn't relying on the pipeline for its energy right now, but it's a dangerous situation nonetheless — there's methane in there — and Denmark, Germany, and Poland are thinking this "probably marks the next stage in the escalation of this situation in Ukraine,” in the words of the Polish prime minister.

“No one on the European side of the ocean is thinking this is anything other than Russian sabotage,” said a senior European environmental official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal thinking about the leak.

For more on the implications of this, read the rest of this article. (Gift link, you're welcome!)

Tucker Carlson also has an idea who made the dangerous explosions happen, and it is not Russia but America, and he's got some ideas for how Russia could fight back. Isn't it nice when Fox News hosts literally give aid and comfort to the enemy right there on live TV?

“After suggesting the US blew up the pipelines, Tucker starts listing possible options for the Russian retaliation” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1664325120

Yelping that every action has an "equal and opposite" reaction, Tucker claims that "blow up the Nord Stream pipelines" would mean the "United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world." He continued:

If we actually blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, why wouldn't Russia sever undersea internet cables? What would happen if they did that? What would happen if banks in London couldn't communicate with banks in Europe? Just that one piece of it. Leaving aside its potential effects on our power grid. But let's just say the banks couldn't communicate for one day. What would the economic effect of that be? Oh, it would cascade downward into YOUR house.



We could have an actual collapse. We could wind up very quickly in third world conditions. Those are the stakes.



Have the people behind this, have the geniuses like Toria Nuland considered the effects? Maybe they have. Maybe that was the point.

Victoria Nuland is a longtime US foreign policy official who is despised by Vladimir Putin and his sympathizers in America. More on her in a second.

So this is Tucker just positing that we are the ones doing this, in order to justify being at some kind of total war with Russia, which is the lie he and his ilk have been telling since this began. He's just lightly threatening what THEY would do if America did that, how THEY would destroy YOU. And he's suggesting that might be the Biden administration's intention.

In this next clip, Tucker lies in his viewers' faces and says Joe Biden "suggested on camera that he might take out these pipelines" some months back, before the war started. Tucker played the clip of Biden not saying that, and then instructed his viewers to believe differently.

“Tucker Carlson blames Pres. Biden for the leaks on the Nord Stream pipeline. He claims Biden said he would "blow it up." The President said no such thing. Carlson even shows the footage yet looks right into the camera and claims Biden said something he didn't say.” — Decoding Fox News (@Decoding Fox News) 1664332776



"Notice how he phrased that," Carlson said after playing the clip. "He didn't say, 'I will pause the delivery of gas from Russia to Germany.' He said there won't be a Nord Stream 2. We'll put an end to it. We'll take it out. We'll blow it up."

Biden did not say any of the words about "take it out" or "blow it up." Tucker is lying.

On the subject of Victoria Nuland, Tucker explained to his viewers that back in January she said the pipeline would "not move forward" if Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Looking back, those words seem chilling eight months later," said Carlson. "As natural gas pours into the Baltic Sea and into the atmosphere... Could the Biden administration really do something like this?"



"We can't say for sure," he continued. "We don't know for sure... we can tell you that close allies of the Biden White House believe they certainly did do it."

Yes, it's "chilling" that an American foreign policy official threatened a foreign policy consequence if Russia declared no-reason genocidal war on its next-door neighbor, which it subsequently did.

"Could the Biden administration really do something like this?" Go fuck yourself, Tucker.

Tucker also made sure to absolve Vladimir Putin of responsibility:

"If you are Vladimir Putin you would have to be a suicidal moron to blow up your own energy pipeline—that's one thing you would never do," Carlson said. "Natural gas pipelines are the main source of your power and wealth. And most critically, your leverage over other countries."

Right, because it's not like Putin would ever do a false flag to try to pull NATO into all out war, especially not the exact same week he ordered laughable sham referendums in regions of Ukraine in order to declare them "Russia," so that any attack on them is now considered an attack on "Russia."

Pay no attention to weak and sad and cornered Vladimir Putin, who's losing this war badly, Tucker seems to be saying. Your enemy is Joe Biden and America .

Maybe Tucker should leave America and go to Russia if he believes so strongly in Putin's war effort.

Maybe Putin can "partially mobilize" him into the Donetsk.

In related news, Donald Trump also sees this pipeline situation as a very big deal and is helpfully offering to seize on the occasion and mediate "peace talks" between Russia and Ukraine. You know, right now, when Ukraine is winning. Must end it NOW!

“Trump now offers to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1664363581

Weird, don't you think?

[ Washington Post / Newsweek ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?