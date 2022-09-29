Coup-enabling Republican Mike Lee is barely hanging on to his US Senate seat in a new Utah poll that has the incumbent up just two points over independent candidate Evan McMullin.

In the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll — among registered voters — Lee earned the support of 36% of respondents, while 34% backed McMullin and 13% opted for another candidate. Per the polling results, 16% of respondents also indicated that they were undecided.



Among likely voters, the race remains largely unchanged, with Lee leading McMullin 37% to 34%, with 16% of respondents stating that they were undecided.

Yes, Lee is still winning but it says a lot when 16 percent of Utah voters are undecided about whether their incumbent senator should keep his job.

According to Jason Perry, the director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, the undecideds are mostly moderates and liberals. Lee must prevent moderates from swinging to McMullin while not earning MAGA's wrath.

Lee was elected during the 2010 Tea Party wave. He ran to the right of Republican Bob Bennett, defeating him in the primary. His stump speech was full of crazy shit about the Constitution that seems less crazy now because so many Republicans say crazy shit these days.

Despite raising more money so far than McMullin, Lee has slipped in the polls since July. Utah Democrats cleared the field for McMullin, who's a moderate improvement over Lee if not a moderate himself. During a July interview on The (ugh) C huck ToddCast, McMullin said he wouldn't caucus with either Democrats or Republicans.

I need to maintain my independence in order to represent this coalition I'm building — I've asked the Democrats to join me, I've asked Romney Republicans to join me, independents, the United Utah Party, and they are, they're joining this coalition.

This has the slight stench of Sinema, but McMullin never pretended he was a Democrat. He also recognizes that the current Republican Party is wholly corrupt. He denounced Trumpism as "evil" in 2018 when Kyrsten Sinema was just starting her bipartisan appeasement tour. His stated vision of a "new" conservative party seems a lot like the existing Democratic Party (especially the centrist wing). He wrote in a 2020 New York Times Op-Ed:

It should start with unyielding commitment to the equality and liberty of all, and then to facts, reason and knowledge. It should champion democracy and its improvement and cherish life in all its phases. It should promote personal responsibility, limited government and government’s vital role for the common good. It should advance justice for all, and uphold the personal and religious freedom of a diverse people



It should expand economic opportunity, rejecting cronyism and protectionism, while defending innovators and workers from theft and predatory practices abroad. It should recognize immigration as a vital national asset and universal access to quality health care, public and private, a national obligation. It should imagine new methods of learning and work. It should be decent, ethical and loyal to the Constitution.

The "life in all its phases" is a forced-birth euphemism, of course, but otherwise, McMullin rejects nativism and Randian economic policy. He'd potentially support moderate legislation even if it provided a win for President Joe Biden. He wouldn't audition every day for a spot on Tucker Carlson. He's condemned the Big Lie, and most importantly, he's opposed to Mitch McConnell ever serving again as majority or minority leader. He's a clear vote against Republican Senate control.

“Sorry, Ted. You misled millions of Americans about the election, enflamed their anger and joined the president’s plot to overthrow the republic of which the invasion of the Capitol was part. You bear responsibility for the resulting murder of this officer.” — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@Evan McMullin 🇺🇸) 1610087383

I wouldn't vote for the guy but he's still better than Mike Lee and arguably even Kyrsten Sinema. On paper she's more liberal, but she's also willing to wipe her ass with that same paper. McMullin is a strong advocate for democracy right now at a time when we need every voice raised against fascism.

