Happy weekend!

This week I am bringing you one of the most bizarre things I have ever come across in my life — the Austin Powers Jock Jam. It's just ... it is an incredible amount of things at once. It's like 1997 exploding in your face, really. I'm not sure why it exists, but it does, and here it is.

Austin Powers Jock Jams.mpg www.youtube.com

Truly it is a thing of beauty. Something like that, anyway.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. QAnon Psychic Makes Case For Bland Food And Dirty Bums

9. When The Unions Kicked Out The Commies, Like A Bunch Of Dicks

8. How Many Years In Prison Should A Barista Get For Screwing Up This Man's Order?

7. House Republicans Finally Deliver Debt Ceiling Ransom Note

6. Bigots Have Big Sad Over Bud Light Not 'Apologizing' To Them Enough

5. How Corrupt Is Clarence Thomas On A Scale Of Very To Hella?

4. Kristi Noem Touts One-Year-Old Gun Toting Granddaughter

3. Just A Couple Normal White Guys Talking About Boning And Breeding

1. Is This The Right Amount To Get Mad At Beer?

