Glenn Kirschner explains why the evidence so far is real fuckin bad for the Oath Keepers in their seditious conspiracy trial. (MSNBC)

Yes, the pandemic made people meaner, as if you couldn't tell! (PLOS)

Tucker Carlson cut a bunch of crazy shit out of a Kanye interview then claimed the interview is proof Kanye isn't crazy. Just another day in the life of Goebbels. — Vice

Russia being a real genocidal dick! — Heather Cox Richardson substack

But what if Trump won again? Would he be a genocidal dick? YEAH I'M GUESSING. (Gift link Washington Post)

Bros for abortion rights: This Vox story is good at talking to abortion rights groups about how they're mobilizing men, bad at actually saying what the ads say .

An actual heartbreaker about Herschel Walker's youngest (?) son, the few times they've met, the wife who texts the ex for damage control and healingor some shit, the length of time he took to start paying child support, just all of it is urrrghhhh oooooof nooooooo. (Daily Beast)

Yes, Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters did say on his campaign website that he'd only vote for judges who promised to overturn Griswold , the case that overturned bans on birth control for married couples. — Insider from May



What voting rights protection did the Supreme Court murderize yestertoday? This one! (Democracy Docket)



This sickening story sure does seem to irrefutably point to the incarcerated (and sentenced to death) Rodney Reed's actual innocence, and a cop (who did prison time for rape while in uniform) as the Real Killer. The Supreme Court heard it yestertoday. Guess we'll actually see. — Intercept

Dr. Oz is heavily invested in "Medicare Advantage" privatized bullshit, which the New York Times just found to be SOOOOO FRAUDY. Susie Madrak asks what the fuck is up. (Crooks & Liars)

Changing Santas, here's the 1920s! (Homestead Museum)



You guys want to see the worst colors of the year I've EVER SEEN? Then here's Better Homes & Gardens', and here's Dutch Boy Paints from The Spruce. Yay 2023, the year of (Some) Flesh and Liver.

Bad siblings in law! (With My Ladies)

NEW YORK!You are having a wonkmeet Sat., Oct. 15, 2 p.m.! Seventh St. Park, Hudson, New York, with Riverside Park, Coxsackie, as a backup in case of rain. (Wonkmeet)

DETROIT!You are having a GRAND HALLOWEEN PARTY at MY HOME! Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., please email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address if you would like to attend! Corona masks strongly encouraged even if they don't go with your awesome costume.

