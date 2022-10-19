Carolyn Maloney, House Oversight chair, to Secret Service on how much Trump charged them to protect him at his own properties: GIVE IT. (Letter at Politico)



Who's looking to lose some weight? Trump reportedly wants Marjorie Taylor Greene for high-level job — maybe at Justice. — Salon

GOOD. The mother of George Floyd's daughter is suing Kanye West for the price of a Parler after he defamed the dead man. (I had thought you couldn't defame the dead, looks like we will find out.) (Click2 Houston)

APPLY FOR YOUR STUDENT LOAN CANCELLATION NOW! (StudentAid.gov)

A couple of weeks ago I told all y'all with FFEL loans to consolidate them into direct loans here. Hope you took Obama's time machine and did that a week before I told you about it, by Sept. 29, because the guidance changed without notice, which isn't cool (NPR). Anyway, if you still have the FFEL loans, consolidate them to direct loans anyway, just in case. (StudentAid.gov)

Per this conveniently opened tab, looks like some Missouri loan servicer dicks suing the feds over debt cancellation might just be why the FFEL folks got screwed a tiny. (Disclosure, my husband has FFEL loans, which is why I THOUGHT I'd been paying close attention.) Ah, dicks. — The American Prospect

Fucking idiot father and son shoot at (and thankfully miss) a woman because someone else entirely got a misdelivered package and took it to their porch for them. They did manage to lodge a bullet in the (thank the lord empty) baby seat in her car though. Florida (and America!), you are not okay. (NBC News)

Montana! You're back on for same day voter registration, just as you were foreverbefore Donald Trump started caterwauling about nonexistent "voter fraud." Don't listen to the Republican secretary of state, who's gone out of her way to "forget" to change her voting registration deadline PSAs. YOU CAN SHOW UP ON ELECTION DAY, REGISTER, AND VOTE. (Montana Free Press)

Jesus, California passed like a hundred laws dealing with the housing shortage and tenant protections this year, that's gonna take Dok at least a full afternoon to wrap his pen around! — Medium

Just an Idaho bill that would "prohibit public drag performances" because I don't know, probably something about Hitler's Degenerate Art. (For added oomph, it might make being trans in public illegal too.) (Idaho Capital Sun)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has kept her campaign promises pretty fuckin well for being saddled with an R Lege (FOR NOW). Detailed at Bridge MI.

There's a new grocery store merger in the works. Here's why grocery stores kept closing in Colorado after the last one, the food deserts it instigated, and the food banks that had to take their place. ( Colorado Trust)

I don't know who these people are, but oh no, please be okay.

While many onlookers voiced concern for the content creator’s safety, others simply expressed resentment over the fact that Amouranth, who has 5.9 million followers on Twitch, nearly 3 million Twitter followers, and over a million likes on OnlyFans, isn’t single.

— Vice

James Corden was banned from Balthazar for being a dick to the waitstaff! (Buzzfeed)

James Corden was unbanned from Balthazar for ??? — Slate

Halloween party food? Cocktail ideas? CLICK! LOL literally none of them are Halloweeny. (Tasting Table)

Detroit pals! RSVPto rebecca at wonkette dot com and I will give you MY ADDRESS for ourHALLOWEEN PARTY Sat., Oct. 29!Costumes optional, (coronavirus) masks encouraged!

