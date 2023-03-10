Welcome to the grandma club, Lauren Boebert, 36! (BE CLASSY, COMMENTERS, BECAUSE OF HOW WE ARE CLASSY AS FUCK.) Personally, I disagree with Boebert that teens (and under-teens too!) shouldn't get comprehensive sex education. I very very very think they should, because I do not think it is terrific for teen girls to have babies, seeing as how a honking fifty percent of those girls end up without even a high school diploma, and their children end up ... well hell, let's just blockquote the whole thing:

A 2008 study mentioned by the CDC also studied the impact of teen pregnancies on the children. The offspring of teen moms are more likely to have lower school achievement or drop out of school; have more health problems; be incarcerated in their teens; and give birth as teenagers themselves.



Boebert was a teen mom herself and had to drop out of high school because of her pregnancy. She has received harsh criticism online this week for blasting sex education classes in schools. She had said that public school students should not be taught about enjoying sex and what LGBTQ people do in bed.



"There are schools that are teaching worse than just gender ideology," Boebert said this week during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). "I mean they have comprehensive sex-ed. They're teaching kids how to have and enjoy sex, and even same-sex sex ."

I think things that are bad for kids — dropping out of school, health problems, incarceration — are bad. If you don't want your son's girlfriend getting an abortion (I think abortions for teens should come with a free "iPod"), well, wouldn't some comprehensive sex education teaching them about contraception have come in handy? No, because you're an asshole. — Newsweek

Finally! Minnesota Goddamn Nice! Gov. Tim Walz signs safe state law executive order for trans families and kids. (Erin in the Morn substack)

This is just a very good letter to the editor, Flathead Beacon (Kalispell, MT) edition.

White House fact sheet: Joe's budget!

The cartel is very sorry okay? Very sorry! Oh, I'll bet. (AP)

Oh shit, Dan Froomkin takes the Washington Post opinion section and BURNS IT TO THE GROUUUUUND. — Press Watchers

This is a good profile of Rep. Ruben Gallego, running against Kyrsten Sinema for the US Senate in Arizona, should she be so foolish as to run again. It focuses muchly on his military pals and his PTSD. — Gift link Washington Post

Disgraced former General and disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing for wrongful prosecution for something he already pleaded guilty to. What a fucking putz. (Complaint)

Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian site "Crikey" for calling him Trump's unindicted coconspirator (LOL) and they may get an assist from the Dominion filings showing all the times he personally put his thumb on Fox's scale for Trump (LOL). — Vanity Fair

And speaking of unindicted coconspirators, how Tucker's home movie, A January 6 Christmas, is blowing up in his face so badly Bret Baier debunked it on Fox. (Joan Walsh at The Nation)

Mother Jones goes looking for Kyle Rittenhouse.

If the Fed raising interest rates to cut inflation ends with an extra two million people out of work, I don't know why we wouldn't offer them unemployment so they can eat. I'm a weird hippie. (Claudia Sahm substack)

Michigan is repealing "right to work," oh how I love my new home! — Kuttner at The American Prospect

Well that is a beautiful church house, young people, good job. (Insider)

Y'all know I love a pantry, but those people have too many cups! — Laurel Bern Interiors

