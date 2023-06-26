Hey what happened in Russia this weekend since I was throwing a FABULOUS SOIREE Sunday for 30 six year olds in the back yard of my Detroit manse and have been VERY BUSY OKAY? Oh damn, Prigozhin marched on Moscow?And now he is exiled in Belarus? But not dead yet? And nobody's heard from Putin? What a pussy ... puh pussy cat. (AP)

A little more from Heather Cox Richardson.

Why is Pro Publica getting all Encyclopedia Brown on the Supreme Court's asses? Because the Supreme Court is brutish, peevish, and no longer bound by its own norms, and people are no longer deferring to the unrespectable. — Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo

Yet another judge rules against anti-trans and anti-drag bullshit, "Florida and Hamburger Mary" edition. (Court Listener)

It feels like this video below that is so stupid and I love it so much, but instead of like Obama and EDubs and cracked out Hunter coming to save Joe from Thanos, it is every judge in the country.

Simon Rosenberg walks you through a good new NBC poll for Biden and congressional Democrats. Yes, Biden being upside down by 9 points is good! It's true!

Jill Biden oh good lord, Jill Stein, is now running Cornel West's presidential campaign, and I think I don't have anything public to say about that. — Bloomberg via archive.

3M is paying 20 Supreme Court-reduced Exxon Valdez punitive judgmentsin its "forever chemicals" settlement. (AP)

Oh dang, after we all stopped paying attention, the Amtrak employees finally got paid sick days. Thanks Joe Biden! Thanks IBEW!



State Sen. Wendy Rogers of Arizona is retweeting things about the sun never sets on Rhodesia or some shit, does that mean anything incredibly unbelievably racist? (Angry White Men)

From the comments, please hold for the perimenopause hotline! (McSweeney's)

OK, King Arthur fast berry pie, I will make you, I will make you right up!

I sold Brad and Angelina Miraval, the heavenly French vineyard, that was my mansion, that I owned and where I lived. Oh, I guess there's more to the story than the vineyard, whoops! (Vanity Fair)

Seriously, people used to look SO OLD. — Hippo Report

