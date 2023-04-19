Well fuck a duck.



“🚨BREAKING🚨: DOMINION SETTLED CASE” — Liz Dye (@Liz Dye) 1681847875

$787 million here, $787 million there, pretty soon you're talking about real money. (NBC News)

Oh, look, a very stupid reaction right in my inbox!

Said Weisenhaus: "The larger importance of the settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News is that the high level of protection for news media in a defamation case remains intact for now. Regardless of what might have happened to Fox News for its actions in this case, an appeal will not make its way to a Supreme Court, where previous statements by justices indicated a possible willingness to reconsider or weaken First Amendment protections in place for nearly 50 years."

Well, no! I am as aware as Doreen Weisenhaus that Clarence Thomas wants to void NYT v. Sullivan . A) He certainly wouldn't do it when Fox News is the one Sullivan would be protecting, and B) Dominion met the extremely high bar required by Sullivan anyway, LADY. JESUS.

But maybe Lady Ruby and her daughter Wandrea will get the Gateway Pundit in their defamation suit against him. That'd be a nice consolation prize. Oh, and one of their attorneys ( theirbeing the nice ladies, not the griftiots) is former Republican Missouri Senator John Danforth, who has had it with this shit. (Missouri Independent)

Fox News has poisoned (probably more than) half the old white men in the country into thinking every other one of us is an active threat that needs killing. This old white guy shot and killed a (white) teenage girl for being in the wrong driveway, yes with several other kids in several vehicles, but after they'd already turned around to leave. Is he showing any "remorse"? Fuuuuuuuuck nooooo. — CNN

Well look at that, it's exactly what John DeVore says too, sort of! (Medium)

This Tennessee bill has passed both chambers of the Lege and it is ... boy, I don't know. — WBIR

"I obviously know the gravity of top secret classified materials," said Sarah Bils, the US Navy veteran whose Russian propaganda site helped spread the top secret classified materials. — Insider

Why yes, Senate Democrats probably shouldhold hearings on crime criminy crime criminy Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas! (NBC News)

Somebody saw that totally super awesome thing they were doing to intestate heirs in the South (you remember, Pro Publica)and decided to bring it to (Pace Picante sauce voice) NEW YORK CITY?! (The City NYC)

Wonker Meg needs our help. (Reminder that if you try to type "gofundme" in the comments, it won't let you and then you will be sad.) Let's help Wonker Meg! (Gofundme)

These outdoor kitchens are bland and dumb and I hate them. (10, 18, 28, and 32 are fine.) Here, HERE , is an outdoor kitchen Shy made me in Montana. Sink, grill, and ice chest. That man made me a sink! (Also, he built me that deck.) Architectural Digest, I am disappointed in your clickbaiteers.

