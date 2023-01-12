Barbara Lee comin' at ya, California Senate race! (Mercury News)

Alpha manly alpha shit (TRIGGER WARNING seriously, you can just skip this item; it gets much much worse over at Vice):

Among the dozens of messages and voicenotes reviewed by VICE World News that [Andrew] Tate sent the woman is a voicenote in which he appears to admit to raping her, saying, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that? Why?”

Anyway, antivaxxers and rightwingers and lunatics think Joe Biden framed this asshole for his rape and human trafficking arrest in Romania. — Vice

Oh that's adorable. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace thinks we should focus on ensuring people have access to birth control. Plus more on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which is so much holy hell lies even I can't find a joke in it. (Salon)

Anti-abortion activists gonna make you "uncomfortable" to go into a CVS or Walgreen's, HARLOT. But don't worry, they might not shoot you, maybe. — Politico

Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin's proposed 15-week Virginia abortion ban, where we put all the doctors in prison for 10 years if they do an abortion on a woman they think is going to die and a jury disagrees. (Bill)

Local governments get amicus briefy on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness, they are FORRRRR ITTTTT. (Brief)Well hell, Department of Education proposed new rules for "income driven repayment" that will just completely unfuck how student loans work, making the argument employed even here, among nice people, that we can't forgive student loan debt because it doesn't help future student loan recipients, moot. (The American Prospect)

"These gays trying to murder you" is gay propaganda in Russia now, it just makes too much sense. — Semafor

Elaine Chao does not care for Trump's constant racist taunting of her, and she doesn't like that the media can't wait to repeat it. Oh, isn't he a bad bad boy. (Comic Sands)

Tesla's latest self-inflicted self-driving car-crash. — Intercept

Financial Times on wow Noma (and all the other extra-exclusive high-end dining spots) really seems like extra shit.

Well I do not think that I want to eat at Noma, or at The Menu. (Gift link New York Times)

www.youtube.com

This movie was good. It was also very scary and gross. Recommend, unless you do not like scary and gross!

Please don't do any of these idiot DIY home renovations, unless you want to paint your dining table or your front door, that's no skin off my nose, but good lord the rest of these are woof. (I will also allow you to build a pergola but LOL "DIY.") (World Traveling)

If you're buying from Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a very small percentage.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

But mostly we just need plain money to keep things running! Only if you are able!

Want to just donate once?