Last opinions of the Supreme Court term coming today. I really think they'll DQ the student debt relief plaintiffs (the ones suing to bar Joe Biden from canceling student debt because some people would get more debt relieved than they did?) for lack of standing, ruling that Joe Biden can carry on and do the socialisms. What, I like a longshot! In the meantime, and before we find out if I WON, see here to get your student loans in order for this way bigger student debt cancellation that's mostly gone under the radar.

Integration increases educational outcomes for everyone, by the way. Research at NAACP .

Weird how all these Actual Segregationists became "colorblind." (Kevin Kruse)

District Judge Carlton Reeves's order requiring the parties to GET HIM SOME HISTORIANS UP IN HERE to determine the constitutionality of a felon in possession charge, since Clarence Thomas insists we should only go by what the white landowning men of the 18th century said. Everybody says it's really good. I'm gonna read it right now. ( Order / Slate / Kevin Kruse on the district whence the order came: Southern Mississippi )

Deeper on the Kentucky and Tennessee rulings stopping those states' anti-trans bans. — Erin in the Morning

See, it's funny because Kamala Harris must be secretly a man. (CNN)

Sure yeah, they wanted to put Trump lawyer Christina Bobb in charge of the "Doomsday Book" — really fuckin extra actions the president could take in case of martial law — at the NSC. Cool cool cool cool cool. — Miles Taylor excerpt at Vanity Fair

Mike Pence went to Ukraine. Good for Mike Pence. (NBC News)

Twenty years for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (I used to have a dentist named Dr. Rench) for his $60 million bribery ring. Which is weird, because the Supreme Court made bribery of public officials legal. And you know the company that did the bribing, while it paid a $230 million fine after admitting it did the bribing, is also made up of "people" who could go to "jail." I wonder how it is that they never do. — Dispatch

The New Yorker on Bidenomics: hey, not bad! Heather Cox Richardson at substack traces the history of Bidenomics through FDR's New Deal, Teddy Roosevelt's Square Deal, and ... Lincoln??

Oh dear, I probably shouldn't link to this Techdirt story about how blue states will generally use their Joe Biden Broadband Bux to actually expand high speed internet while red states will shovel the money to the same old telecoms, because then you might think Wonkette is somehow biased and only links to the same stories again and again.

But the data won’t lie: most (not all) of these Republican states taking credit for broadband investment they opposed are going to funnel the lion’s share of this money to the very same giant telecom monopolies responsible for spotty, expensive broadband access. Companies with very rich, detailed histories of ripping off subsidy programs and delivering perpetually half-completed networks .

In stark contrast, a lot of other states (predominantly Democrat-run) like WA, CA, ME, VT are directing money toward open access fiber networks, open access middle mile networks , cooperatives , city-owned utilities, municipalities, and other creative efforts to challenge monopoly power and finally bring some real competition to bear on a US broadband market that’s long been heavily monopolized.

Well shoot, I guess I just did. Hit the link for exceptions (North Dakota and Tennessee, interestingly!) to his generalities above.

Goddammit, Canada is stealing all our immigrants (by actually wanting immigrants). I BEEN SAYING. — NoahPinion

If you don't let them broadcast their prayers over your publicly funded PA system, you are religiously discriminating against them ipso facto QED. (ATL)

I don't think much of the temporary pink roof they put on, but the Airbnb people did a pretty great job furnishing Ken's house. (Mary Sue)

Ever since your comrade Vegan and Peeara told us pineapples were a symbol of hospitality, they have been my spirit fruit. I will make several of these 34 Best Pineapple Recipes,Martha Stewart, but pray tell how do you "peel" a pineapple?

Your friend FlownOver passed away in mid-June, his wife tells us. Here's to FlownOver, his memory is a blessing.

