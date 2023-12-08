Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

YIKES FACE EMOJI. North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer’s son was having a mental health issue. His mom tried to take him in, he grabbed her SUV, fled, and then was evading police when he crashed into a cop car that ran over the police behind it, so if I’m not mistaken that’s a cop-killing EEEP. I mean, it’s awful, not funny, so be cool in the comments, YIKES. And yes, your wry thoughts about LAW ABIDING and THEM and whatnot are universal, and noted. (AP)

Donald Trump to Judge Chutkan: Naahhhhh, bitch. — Meidas Touch

Well I can now pick MN Gov. Tim Walz out of a lineup. I love this A LOT. (Video ripped off from Aaron Rupar.)

Ohio voters actually elected a bunch of Democrats statewide to oversee the schools? So Gov. Pete DeWine took over the board? Well if that don’t beat all. — David Pepper

Those of you still mad about Sanders/Clinton 2016, that is not the point. The point is if you think the Electoral College is bad, wait till you see how the Iowa caucuses count their delegates. Southpaw and Hunter Walker’s book excerpt aqui! (Talking Points Memo)

Occasional Wonkette contributor Dr. Sarah Taber, agricultural history science farm woman, is running for North Carolina Ag Commissioner. I would point you to her latest newsletter, but I can’t figure out a way to share it. I’ll just point you to her platform instead!

Whoa whoa whoa, unions and enviros walking hand in hand and braiding each other’s hair and doing smooches under the bleachers! And the Inflation Reduction Act helped! — The American Prospect

Repubs stripping most of their stupid culture war demands from the Defense appropriations bill, but guess which one is left CORRECT it is the racism. (Stripes)

CDC director recommends masking again. (Buzzkill Becca: Shy and I were the only jerks on any of our planes or in any of the airports with masks on, and I still came home from vacation sick :( ). — Salon

Oh this is absolutely ridiculous. Three Dems, CNN declines to say who, joined Republicans to vote to censure Jamaal Bowman for “opened a door.” Anyway, I no longer care about “House censure,” it’s all theater anymore. (CNN)

You’re not gonna believe this, but a car dealer actually wants to pay us more for our car than we owe??? I’m not sure that is legal. Relevant, let’s all look at the new EV VW BUZZZZZZ (Car and Driver), which won’t come out stateside till probably late next year. (Yes, it does come in “chartreuse microbus.”)

Ginger sweet potato latkes with orange zest? Thank you, AP.

I’m sorry but I think these pink Christmas decorations are super cute, sue me. (Don’t sue me, it’s tiresome!) — Better Homes & Gardens

