Whaaaat, Vice President Kamala Harris didn'tsay that only Black people would get FEMA aid? Well I just refuse to believe anybody might have lied about that! (AP)

Eight anti-democratic election-deniers TRENDS TO WATCH! (ISD Global)

Holy shit the Fox News pro-Putin propaganda is so crazy-making. HEY WARMONGERS, NO FIGHTING BACK! Bonus points to Tulsi Gabbard and Glenn Greenwald for getting right in on the act. — Will Saletan at The Bulwark

From last month, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen thinks Trump was holding onto all those classified docs to extort the DOJ. (Business Insider)

Dude who slaughtered people at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is on trial, and — representing himself — he would like to clarify he is sovereign, not a sovereign citizen, and it goes about as you'd expect. — CBS 58

Amanda Marcotte on "cheat codes": From sovereign citizens to the Oath Keepers trial to John Eastman's Mike Pence voodoo on January 6, on down to the "independent legislature theory" that the Supreme Court just might bless, it's one easy trick to keep a white nationalist nation. (Salon)

Oh no no no no no no no.

This November, the Supreme Court will hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that could have catastrophic consequences for Indian country. The plaintiffs are challenging the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, arguing that the law discriminates against non-Indian adoptive parents on the basis of race. More specifically, they claim that the law institutionalizes discrimination against white families in the adoption of American Indian children.

— Mother Jones

I'm a little leery of "the CHIPS act is about to create 50,000 jobs at this new factory!" because I have spent many hilarious hours guffawing about Scott Walker's FoxConn. But maybe it will happen! And maybe it will even come into being under a future Democratic administration. I know we have to set things up for the future (although why capping seniors' medicines has to be so many years in the future I'm unclear on!), because we've spent entirely too many decades not doing that,I'm just cranky. (American Independent)

And look who's on the same page about "waiting until 2026 to lower Medicare drug costs" as I am, it is David Dayen! He though points out that Republicans are helpfully promising to repeal it, among other really terrific economic ideas they are having. — The American Prospect

Lauren Hough isn't watching the thing about Dahmer; neither am I, but she says it better: Who gives a shit about him? — Substack

Really, y'all already knew this about "Dobie Gillis" and "Scooby Doo"? (Me TV)

I have never heard of almost any of these movies, but "Christopher Lambert in Highlander " is a casting bomb? HOW VERY DARE YOU, LIFESTYLE A 2 Z.

