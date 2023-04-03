More obstruction of Trump justice? The fuck you say. (Gift link Washington Post)

Evan Gershkovich's last article for the Wall Street Journal before he was kidnapped by Russia, on its crashing economy. The WSJ has taken down the paywall.

Elizabeth Warren has a great idea: HOW ABOUT SOME TOUGHER GUN LAWS? — CBS

Dana Milbank on Lauren Boebert's pee dreams, the menace of Canada, and how Republicans are doing their very very damnedest to weaken the military because somebody might be gay. (Gift link Washington Post)

A lovely meditation on why the Right is wrong when they think liberal democratic institutions undermine the family and civic virtue. (Heather Cox Richardson substack)

Go to jail, "Ricky Vaughn," you dumb sack of white supremacy, because you are GUILTY of the charge of BEING A PUD! — New York Daily News / Department of Justice

Civil and criminal immunity for the vigilante "Border Protection Unit" would be bad actually, Texas. (Human Rights Watch)

Texas Obama judge tells Llano book banners to fuck all the way off. — Dallas News

Tennessee Trump judge tells Tennessee gov, other drag-botherers to fuck all the way off but for two weeks. (Lawdork)

Poor drag queen Lady MAGA, I mean it, : / (Rolling Stone)

This poor Florida charter school principal who sent $100,000 to "Elon Musk." This poor poor dumb lady. I hope she doesn't have a brain tumor. I also hope she's not trying to intimate she was "groomed" in that she was tricked by Nefarious Gays. — WESH

Well SOMEBODY bought a blue check!

While we're on Gmac Cash:

Gretch Did www.youtube.com

That Musk boy (non-Taibbi variety) who did "the Twitter Files" seems to be a big old fuckin liar, so that is WHA???? (Renee's Substack)

Kamala Harris, sustainable agriculture, and climate change on her trip to Africa. (AP)

Pope Francis has repudiated the doctrine of "we get your shit because you're indigenous." I love him. — ICT

Passover starts Wednesday. Do these, which I did for Rosh Hashanah last year and LORD G_D! DAYENU!

Brisket with pomegranate molasses and leeks! (The Arab market didn't have brisket, so GINORMOUS halal chuck roast instead.) — Washington Post

Braised leek tops! — Chopping Block

Oh you don't like charcuterie boards that are candy and shit? Well TOO BAD, it's MY TABS! (Better Homes & Gardens)

