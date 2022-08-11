Rightwing media and elected officials are stoking unhinged people to violence over the FBI's search warrant of Trump's Florida trash dump. — Dana Milbank at WaPo (gift link)

Some weird shit was happening with classified documents at NSA in the waning twilight of Trump, Marcy Wheeler reminds us. (Emptywheel)

US tax bill to charge corporations $296 billion more, while middle class (under $500,000 income) pays less? I gave up my Bloomberg subscription ($35 a month to Not Wonkette is ridiculous), but I sure do like that headline!

Some astroturf group was pressuring progressives to oppose the Inflation Reduction Act because it's "not good enough." You'll never guess who is behind them! (Popular Info)

How the IRA attacks diesel pollution : ) — The American Prospect

Five things the IRA does for you! (NBC News)

We're naming heat waves now. Why that will help save lives. (Vox)

Bake a cake, join a union, why not both!

“NEW: More workplaces have filed to form a union this year than in all of 2021. If you or your friends want to organize your workplace but aren’t sure where to start, this video is for you. This is How To Form A Union: Two Chefs Explain.” — More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1660142544

The Senate is stupid and terrible and we hates it, we hates it we do. — The New Republic

Chuck Schumer talks about why Joe Manchin flipped. And why was that? Who knows, it's a podcast, you tell me. Oh look, some quotes once I scrolled down!

“People were saying, ‘Joe Manchin, you could be the one person who’s standing in the way of dealing with global warming. And if you don’t, you could be the person who destroyed the globe. And he felt that. He felt that,” says Schumer.



— Daily Beast

What happens when the Supreme Court is this unpopular? Ian Millhiser goes long and nerdy, you'll love it. (Vox)

Did someone say nerdy? "He's using the mod function!" "Oh? Ohhhh."

www.youtube.com

We read Malcolm Gladwell's The Tipping Point in grad school, and I came to class FURIOUS and with a THIRTY MINUTE DIATRIBE citing a litany of question begging and sly fallacies, and I also immediately purchased his next book. He's incredibly engaging! He's also so full of shit, "work in an office" edition. — Drew Magary at SFGate

Most of them are terrible, but you guys you know you want the cathouse (not that kind of cathouse) in the second slot. Old furniture, etc, MyDIWise.

DATE NIGHT!

“Donna Rose made us a basement date night. Makeup by Donna. Popsicles by Donna. Wine by Donna” — Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King) 1660086074

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Thank you for keeping Wonkette going forever. We love you!

Want to just donate once?