But at least Joe Manchin wasted a year of our lives to not get there.

"He's continued to move the goal post. He has never negotiated in good faith and he is obstructing the President's agenda." - Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin saying he won't vote for the Build Back Better Act. https: //cnn.it/3mdfG3Z #CNNSOTUpic.twitter.com/xximGZSIxm — State of the Union (@State of the Union) 1639927825

Psaki PSISSED. (White House)

Hey Lawyers Guns & Money, how would LBJ or FDR have dealt with Manchin? Oh? Huh.

Democratic Senate candidates don't see much point in getting elected if Sinema and Manchin are just going to be boss of them, would like to murder the filibuster pls! (Axios)

This guy died. I'm pretty impressed Jay Inslee and other Democrats found some nice thoughts to say about it. — Seattle Times

The Trump administration purposely fucked off its coronavirus response, "repeatedly overruled public health and testing guidance by the nation’s top infectious disease experts and silenced officials in order to promote then-President Donald Trump's political agenda"? Oh ... nooo. ( NBC News / Congressional report )

Ma'am.



“And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” The vp w/ the kind of room-silencing response folks haven’t seen in a while.pic.twitter.com/UZLJb3fuKF — Christopher Cadelago (@Christopher Cadelago) 1639799865

Kamala's record as vice president: GUESS WHAT IT'S AWESOME BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW THAT. (We also haven't been covering her much, our bad too.) — Daily Beast

Oh, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded university trustees donate $100,000 to him, according to his opponent Nikki Fried? Seems legal! — Inside Higher Ed



Sounds a little culty but what food co-op isn't? How the author, a Civil Eats senior reporter, changed her relationship to money and food through this Portland financial literacy and also basically free food program. — Civil Eats

Wes Anderson movies, ranked.

Having seen them all at least once, here is an incomplete list of things that Wes Anderson loves:



Mustaches

Uniforms

Warm colors

Centered frames

Mid-century modern styling

Precocious children

Yellow text

Overwrought prose

Little kids falling in love

Lists

Child-like drawings

Sons desperately trying to please emotionally withholding father figures

Precocious boys desperately trying to please female authority figures whom they are also horny for

Berets

India

France

Rascals

Hucksters

Bureaucratic jargon

Motorcycles with sidecars

Trains

Harpsichord music

German convertibles

Social clubs

Pun names

Girls with too much eye make-up

Men with interesting noses

Men with bandaged noses

Man servants

Pets

Funerals



Now then, let's begin.



— Uproxx

There's a lot of satisfying organized pantry pictures here. (MyDIWise)



