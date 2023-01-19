Do people love paying taxes? Should House Republicans try to scrap the income tax code and instead pass a thirty percentnational sales tax, oh, sorry, "fair tax"? Will people like that, do you think? (Semafor)

Meanwhile, a delightful story on the best tax system on earth: It serves the 50,000 people of the Faroe Islands. — The American Prospect

Missouri school district is paying $8 million to a for-profit company to teach its kids via screen, with temps keeping an eye on them in the classroom itself. I know there's a teacher shortage, but I feel like if they paid out some of theextra eighty thousand dollars per classroomthey're paying the online company, they could have their pick. (Riverfront Times)

Michigan Democrats' new bills protecting the right to vote. — Metro Times

From November, why isn't Pete Buttigieg laying inflation and the supply chain logistics clusterfuque right in former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao's lap? It has the benefit of being true. (The American Prospect)

Speaking of, not sure why it took a year and a half to appeal the court decision striking down the CDC's ability to mandate masks on trains and planes. I guess they thought CDC was dropping all its mask rec's so the question was moot. But now it is unmooted because THERE'S STILL A GODDAMN PANDEMIC YO. — Reuters

Abortion opponents are asking Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a lunatic, to strip FDA approval from one of the two medications that make up the abortion pill. Seems like a thing that would be good for judges to be able to do. (Reuters)

The Next Great Republican Heart-Throb, the New Mexico Shooty Shooty Man! (Roy Edroso Breaks It Down)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is comparing her terrible pick to Martin Luther King Jr., and that shit's crazy. (Oh hey, he's been rejected in committee, and she's threatening maybe to sue? Don't we have fun!) (Chris Geidner at Lawdork)

The toddler in this video footage did not succeed in shooting himself. More amazingly, the Dad was arrested even though the Dad is white! (Mediaite)

Teslas for sale or let, because fuck that guy nobody wants his stupid cars now. (Vanity Fair)

PET KISSES! (Raccooned)

