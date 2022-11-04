The "Children's Budget": In 2022, Congress spent twelve percentof the budget on children — and that's a record high. I say we do it again! (First Focus on Children report)

I feel like by the age of 49, I should not still be learning each year about new (to me) mass lynchings/racial massacres. The Ocoee Election Day Massacre of 1920, when they killed dozens of Black people in the Florida town before chasing all the other Black people out of town for decades, because a Black farmer attempted to vote. — Wikipedia

VOTE.

Oz is scared of John Fetterman because running a happy warrior campaign while recovering from a stroke is ALL FUCKIN GRIT. (Bulwark)

JD Vance, like all the hippest Republicans, is very clear that he wants to seize your assets if you are "woke." That's not legal! But even Disney laid down and offered its belly when Ron DeSantis did the same thing. — Reason

KARI LAKE NEVER SAID THAT NO NEVER! (Kari Lake said that.) (HuffPost)

Why is Texas AG Ken Paxton investigating election workers? Oh, you know why. — Pro Publica

Armed people showing up at your door, demanding to know which voters live there: MIGHT that be INTIMIDATION? (Reuters)

You wanna meet someone really scary? The five scariest Republicans running for office. — The New Republic

Oh look, these rural Minnesota sheriff's deputies not only aren't enforcing protection orders, they're also telling the victims that their family members sending them hundreds of death threats are "good guys." — Star Tribune

Trump's goons kicked some protesters' asses back in 2016, and he has settled on terms the protesters are "very very happy with." Also he's a fucking liar, for a change. (Vanity Fair)

The Supreme Court says the TSA can mandate masks on trains and planes, so ... maybe the TSA could do that then? (Forbes)

This is a very bad Supreme Court case that may break Medicaid! I ... hope they don't! Ian Millhiser at Vox explains Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski.

Why you keep trying and keep trying and don't leave your family isolated with the cult. Lovely Lauren Hough at substack.

Okay, hottest ladies ever got married. Don't be gross in the comments!

CATS! (Funcatz)

