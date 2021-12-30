Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer and I don't know how to make this story not sound boring but it's not. (Politico)

What if we actually covered the rise of fascism and Republicans' War on Democracy? — Mother Jones

Ghislaine Maxwell please go to prison forever. (BBC)

Colorado's snowpack is back. (Gazette)Montana's too. It eases my heart to see it (and to look out my windows). (NRCS)

It is now 131 years since the Massacre at Wounded Knee. — Wikipedia

131 years ago today, more than 250 Lakota people were slaughtered at Wounded Knee. My heart aches for those who were taken from us. This is part of the generational trauma we carry as Indigenous peoples and why I am so committed to the work ahead for healing and justice. — Secretary Deb Haaland (@Secretary Deb Haaland) 1640812404

This below is where we live, on the Flathead Reservation in Montana. We learned after we bought our house that after the Dawes Act, which took "surplus" land back from the tribes, in 1910 the federal government opened up parts of the reservation to homesteading. Donna Rose is starting school again next week now that she's vaccinated. I'm deathly ... deathly. Everything is everything.

Video linked from Chris LaTray's substack.

The flies that will eat the aphids that are killing the hemlocks in climate change. Good luck flies, we are all counting on you. — Grist

OH COOL BAMBI THE NOVEL WAS ABOUT THE DEHUMANISATION OF THE JEWS AND THEN THE HOLOCAUST HAPPENED COOL COOL. (The Guardian)



Joan Didion and Eve Babitz in the LA Review of Books. I feel like I should put an SNL "The Californians" video here but I won't, but I love those sketches they are so fucking dumb.

I like many of these furniture makeovers, and many I do not! You can scroll down the page instead of clicking through. — Better Homes & Gardens



If they say so I guess? 43 Grandchildren That Look Just Like Their Celebrity Grandparents. It goes on foreeeeever. — Reference

