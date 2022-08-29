Here's a heck of a story, which broke Friday, about the newest fake Rothschild Russian-speaking woman from Ukraine I guess I forget already, just stone cold hanging out at Mar-a-Lago, presumably near the storage room by the pool. (Post-Gazette)

I'm sure all Trump's human intelligence files piled in boxes in the storage room by the pool are fine. “Last year, a top-secret memo sent to every C.I.A. station around the world, warned about troubling numbers of informants being captured or killed.” — Gift link New York Times

Now the National Archives and Barack Obama's presidential library are getting all kinds of crazy threats, because Donald Trump is a liar who uses lies to whip his idiots to violence. — Gift link Washington Post

Everything's coming up Schumer! Chuck really has had a great couple-few weeks! Good job Chuck! (Jon Chait at New York mag)

This tiny child is why the White House twitter is all of a sudden kick-ass and take-name; she used to run New Jersey's twitter, and it was amazing! — New Jersey Globe

Nerd stuff about why the Biden administration should auto-enroll everyone in its newly reasonable "income driven repayment" plans. (The American Prospect)

Okay.

“Rubio: The day I got elected in the Senate I had over $100k in student loans that I was able to pay off because I wrote a book” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1661647219

Not just Data for Progress: Emerson is also showing a supermajority of those who only finished high school approve of student loan debt forgiveness. This is my favorite poll result I've seen in a long time. Also: People without college have kids and grandkids, and they love them.

Florida government officials told the felons they were eligible to vote. Ron DeSantis arrested them (at 6 a.m., with a helicopter in the yard)so he could point to "voter fraud" caught by his new million-dollar election fraud unit. That guy's a fucking psycho. (Politico)

With all the talk of PPP loans this week, here's a blast from the past on Matt Gaetz's creepo buddy Joel Greenberg and his fake COVID relief loans he got while he was already under indictment LOL. — Daily Beast

Well this supposed pastor isn't being very FORGIVING about getting handcuffed for watering his out-of-town neighbors' yard! Jesus these fucking cops. (AL.com)

I'm sorry but this looks fucking hilarious.

www.youtube.com

Tesla thinks this group should stop putting out videos of its self-driving car running over a baby mannequin, because that is "defamation." Okay. — The Verge

Why every baby in the world says mama first: It's the easiest sound for their little baby mouths to make, so we bogart that word for ourselves, bitches! (The Week)

Hey guys, it's some garbage to put in your yard again! (Now who's going to come over and pave my yard in mosaic.) — My DIWise

