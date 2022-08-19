Oh Baron, what have you done now? (GO BARON!) Trump aides wonder if a Trump family member leaked Trump's purloined letters to the DOJ. (Insider)

Will Bunch lays out all the evidence about HEY WHY ISN'T ANYONE ASKING QUESTIONS ABOUT THE SAUDIS? ( Inquirer) Like for instance this Maggie Haberman column that explores the "mystery" of why Trump kept those documents and never once thinks to ask, "money?" Still LOL though: “'They’re mine,' three of Mr. Trump’s advisers said that he stated repeatedly when he was urged to return boxes of documents, some of them highly classified, that the National Archives sought after Mr. Trump took them with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., in January 2021." (NYT, no gift link, I ain't wasting my 10 a month on that)

Judges give January 6 Capitol Riot Grrl a day pass to go to the Renaissance Faire. Man how do they live under the bootheel like that? — CBS 21

What's going on in the Alex Jones trial? I didn't know either, so I asked Liz, and we'll find out together in this tab! (Above the Law)

The Inflation Reduction Act is going to benefit red energy-rich states SO HARD and their Republican governors are soooo madabout it. (Politico)

Here comes the judge:

In the popular television series Stranger Things, the “upside down” describes a parallel dimension containing a distorted version of our world. See Stranger Things (Netflix 2022). Recently, Florida has seemed like a First Amendment upside down. Normally, the First Amendment bars the state from burdening speech, while private actors may burden speech freely. But in Florida, the First Amendment apparently bars private actors from burdening speech, while the state may burden speech freely.

I can't believe somebody finally noticed. Preliminary injunction barring Florida's — get this — Individual Freedom Act, or Ron DeSantis's smug STOP WOKE Act, which is insane. Make sure to get to page 42, your eyeballs will fall out of your head, and then you won't have to read any more news today!

How Twitter enabled the rightwing harassment campaigns of Pizzagate, and all the ones that have come since. (SPLC)

A semi-Nice Time "town was nice after conservative weirdo was conservative weirdo," trans teen edition. — The Stranger

And not even semi-Nice "Utah parents demanding schools inspect daughters' competitors' twats," trans andcis girl edition. But at least Gov. Spencer Cox had an Empathy, which, I mean, take what you can where you can get it, people are the fucking worst. (Deseret New)

If you have never read "Good Bones" by Maggie Smith, you take the moment to read "Good Bones" now. — Poetry Foundation

If you know of a worse landlord, I don't want to hear about it. Trigger warning for UGH. (Jezebel)

The old woman who smashed up a Comcast store with a clawhammer. I don't care how old this story is, I will read it 10 more times. — ZDNet

Upcycling old kids toys, I will bite! Oh the dinosaur planters are tyoooot!Point of order though and how very dare you: Yardsticks are not toys. (MyDIWise)

