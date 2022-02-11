Sarah Palin is suing the New York Timesfor having (and then correcting) an opinion. Here's what happened at trial yestertoday. (Law & Crime)

And here's what we said it about four years ago, when she filed suit. Our opinion has not changed, even if the Times 's did. — Wonkette

"Great Show please have Richard Spencer on.” A Slate longread from 2019, before this whole new mishigas, discussing the Joe Rogan Experience and how entertaining it is, and how lazy and jovially racist.

On comedians and not being funny that starts with Bill Hicks and Lenny Bruce and moves on to Rogan, who it seems is who Russell Brand desperately (read: desperately) wants to be, yeesh. Anyway, the comments are all very angry antivaxx COVID-hoaxx bullshit : ) (Unherd)

Michael Hiltzik goes off on Bari Weiss and Bill Maher and everyone else who's "over" the pandemic that killed more Americans just in the past month than died in the Vietnam War. — LA Times

Do masks hurt kids? They absolutely do not. (The New Republic)

Marcy yells at some folks, as is her way, for crimes of Yelling At Merrick Garland. But more interesting is what comes after, when she walks us through every one of Bill Barr's obstructions of justice. (Emptywheel)

The Missouri lege still hasn't given schools any of their billions in American Rescue Plan funds. Wouldn't want things to not be terrible under Joe Biden! — Missouri Independent

This is a good dive into Peloton stock and ... it's interesting, come back! (Read Margins)

Natural gas: STOP IT, IT'S BAD. (Vox)

In case you missed it yesterday, "Ram Ranch" is a very very very bad song. Do not play it at work. Do not play it anywhere!

Ram Ranch www.youtube.com

Vogue says brown is back for interior decorating like okay LOL, also says other stuff. — Vogue

How many butler's pantries? Forty-five you say? Ahhhhhh. (Elle Decor)

