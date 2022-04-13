Yes superduper normal coup and martial law and far-right militia shit from Roger Stone and Michael Flynn's buddies plus Trump's lawyer, all really great. (Free New York Times link)

John Eastman is still trying to decertify the 2020 election haha lol shruggymoji. — ABC News

What Republican election bills are we vetoing last week? — ABC News

: /

Trump in a new statement says he won’t endorse Bill McSwain for Governor because he didn’t help overturn the election when he was top fed prosecutor in Philadelphia telling line from Trump: “It was there for the taking and he failed so badly.”pic.twitter.com/EGbb9gGLLb — Will Steakin (@Will Steakin) 1649774259

The Ukrainian nuns caring for the children and families who've arrived at their convent. — AP

What are we banning today? This book about a unicorn! (HuffPost)

The IRS detectives who took down a sprawling bitcoin child sexual abuse repository — and the men around the world who supplied its content. See you back here in an hour. (Wired)

Who the fuck were these guys with all their weapons and body armor and pretending to be Secret Service — including to the Secret Service, which ... believed them? What the fuck? — Daily Beast

"Jesus was a domestic terrorist" — these insane fucking PA GOPs. (The Bulwark)

Well yes:

The story of Babel is the best metaphor I have found for what happened to America in the 2010s, and for the fractured country we now inhabit. Something went terribly wrong, very suddenly. We are disoriented, unable to speak the same language or recognize the same truth. We are cut off from one another and from the past.

— The Atlantic

Californian? CHECK OUT a state park pass from your local library : D (KTLA)

What are the most eco-friendly fireplaces? Not the one you have probably! — Green Coast

Once again, when it comes to these kitchen islands, I don't like any of them. (Except 8 and almost 10, if it had legs that didn't look like old spindles and had a bottom shelf.) — Homes and Gardens

These are some pretty good NAILED ITs. (My DIWise)

