tabs gif by your pal the Martini Glambassador

Good morning, is everybody losing their mind with allergies or something? We sure are, and because of them we’ve been in one of those half-sleeping fugue states ever since Saturday, so if these tabs have words in the right order, then WINNING, WE ARE.

Here are a few stories to get you talking while we regroup:

Is it possible all those new Biden polls might not be as bad as they look? Simon the Hopium Guy says it is, and that it has something to do with how Biden performs much better with LIKELY ACTUALLY LIKELY voters, as opposed to just registered ones or “people who are currently alive.” Two pieces, read them both [Saturday Hopium Chronicles / Monday Hopium Chronicles]

Josh Marshall agrees, and assesses that the true state of the race is that it’s basically tied in the blue wall Rust Belt states, and Biden has ground to make up in the southern swing states like Arizona and Georgia. Of course we’d note that polls have been underestimating the Democratic vote since Dobbs, and there’s no reason to believe that trend has weakened. [TPM]

Vladimir Putin pushed out his longtime defense minister Sergei Shoigu and replaced him with a new guy, so look for Shoigu to have a tragic run-in with a window or some stairs soon. Now meet the new guy! [Washington Post]

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Ukraine, now that we finally passed military aid. [WaPo]

It’s Infrastructure Week in America again, but under Biden that’s not a punchline. Heather Cox Richardson writes about everything Biden has done, and how Democrats are officially America’s cheerleaders. {Letters From An American]

The worm in RFK Jr.’s brain says it’s qualified to be on the Texas ballot. [JoeMyGod]

What is the absolute worst time zone to live in, for all purposes, including working on the internet? We knew before clicking on this, because it’s the one we live in. [Atlantic]

PORNOGRAPHY ALERT. The real estate kind. Sean Hannity thinks he sounds like a non-lunatic when he brags about how he just moved to “the free state of Florida” from New York. Now his house in Centre Island, New York, is on the market for $13.75 million. It’s on six acres, it’s just under 11,000 square feet, it’s on Oyster Bay, it’s pretty gorgeous. You know, if you can get past the fact that Sean Hannity has almost certainly had sexual intercourse inside it. [Robb Report]

Have you seen last year’s funny film Bottoms? We have, and goodness, the high school comedy genre has come a long way. [IMDB]

New York Times might not be good for journalism, but it says this 30-minute chicken katsu is the perfect weeknight dinner! [New York Times]

OK, that’ll do. Remember as always that we need you to become a paying subscriber to Wonkette (see box above), for that is the only way into heaven.

Good day!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?